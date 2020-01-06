Monday, Jan 06, 2020 | Last Update : 02:15 AM IST

India, All India

Amit Shah clears air on toll-free CAA number

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 6, 2020, 1:47 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2020, 1:47 am IST

Amit Shah said rumours were being spread about the number and noted that it belonged to his party and not to Netflix, as claimed in some posts.

Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 Union home minister Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: After a controversy erupted regarding the BJP’s public contact programme number in the social media, that it was linked to internet television providers or lurid phone chat services, BJP chief Amit Shah on Sunday clarified that a phone number which party leaders have shared on social media for people to call in order to show support to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act has nothing to do with streaming giant Netflix.

“Since yesterday, rumours are being spread that the number belongs to some channel called Netflix. I would like to clarify that the number never belonged to Netflix. Rather it is BJP’s toll free number,” Mr Shah said at a rally in the national capital.  

Amit Shah said rumours were being spread about the number and noted that it belonged to his party and not to Netflix, as claimed in some posts.

The BJP hit out at opposition parties after several memes and misleading posts emerged on social media about the number (8866288662).  The BJP, facing protests over the citizenship law in several parts of the country, has asked supporters to give a missed call on the toll-free number. Several leaders have shared the number on Twitter.

Later in the day, noting that vulgar claims are also being made, such as people can speak to lonely girls by dialling this number, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said the exercise should not be reduced to ridicule.  “Opposition leaders are doing politics over such a positive step,” Patra said, adding that the BJP has worked to fix a decades-old issue like citizenship for persecuted minorities from neighbouring countries  by enacting the CAA.  

The BJP leader also hit out at Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan over his tweets targeting the Modi government and the RSS.

Tags: amit shah, caa

Latest From India

One indication that the NRC and the CAA have so far not affected India-Bangladesh ties is that the border security forces of both nations held their 49th director- general level talks from December 25 to 30, 2019. India’s Border Security Force’s (BSF) delegation was headed by its DG, Vivek Johri, and Border Guards Bangladesh’s (BGB) delegation was headed by its DG, Maj. Gen. Mohammad Shafeenul Islam.

India-Bangladesh border meet takes place amidst NRC, CAA

Hundreds of poor children and pregnant mothers, who were deprived of Odisha government’s nutrition drive through Anganwadi centres as their habitations remained inaccessible because of geographical constraints, have found a new hope of keeping good health as some organisations have joined hands to reach out to them through their own initiative called Pada Pusti or nutrition programme for hamlets.

Pada Pusti a novel initiative to save poor kids from malnutrition

US-based renowned cardiologist Dr Indranill Basu Ray on Sunday asserted that yoga is the best way to beat depression, which has become biggest killer disease in the recent past in the country.

Yoga best way to beat depression: Dr Indranill Basu Ray

H.D. Kumaraswamy

Navi Bengaluru on the lines of Navi Mumbai?

MOST POPULAR

1

'Check out this hashtag...': PM Modi launches Twitter campaign in support of CAA

2

No previous govt thought about people living in Delhi's unauthorised colonies: Amit Shah

3

Puducherry cafe makes 321 kg chocolate statue in honour of Abhinandan Varthaman

4

US man robs bank, throws stolen cash at people and wishes ‘Merry Christmas’

5

To combat air pollution, ‘Oxygen Parlour’ opened at Nashik railway station

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham