The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 06, 2019 | Last Update : 06:37 PM IST

India, All India

Won't take oath in presence of pro-tem Speaker from MIM: BJP MLA

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2019, 5:48 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2019, 5:48 pm IST

MLA said he did not want to take oath in Khan's presence, as AIMIM 'speaks against Hindus and its leaders do not sing `Vande Mataram''.

In a video message, Singh, legislator from Goshamahal, demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao review the decision to appoint Khan, a senior All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader, as pro-tem speaker. (Photo: File)
 In a video message, Singh, legislator from Goshamahal, demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao review the decision to appoint Khan, a senior All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader, as pro-tem speaker. (Photo: File)

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP MLA T Raja Singh said Sunday that he will not take oath in the presence of AIMIM legislator Mumtaz Ahmed Khan who would be acting as pro-tem Speaker, because the AIMIM "speaks against Hindus". MLAs would be taking oath on January 17, first day of the new Assembly's first session following the elections.

In a video message, Singh, legislator from Goshamahal, demanded that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao review the decision to appoint Khan, a senior All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen leader, as pro-tem speaker.

"Telangana chief minister who is a follower of Nizam (the erstwhile ruler of Hyderabad state) and MIM took a decision at night to make an MIM MLA pro-tem speaker...I will not go to the assembly and take oath in his presence. Other party leaders may go but I will not," Singh said.

The BJP MLA, known for provocative and controversial statements, said he did not want to take oath in Khan's presence, as AIMIM "speaks against Hindus and its leaders do not sing `Vande Mataram' or say `Bharat Mata Ki Jai'".

He will consult legal experts on rules regarding oath-taking, Singh added.

The first session of the newly-elected Assembly will be held from January 17 to 20.

On January 16, Khan would take oath as pro-tem speaker at Raj Bhavan. When contacted, a spokesperson of the AIMIM said the party did not want to react to Singh's statement.

Tags: t raja singh, aimim, mumtaz ahmed khan, k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

The big fat Isha-Anand wedding witnessed some super heavyweight names gracing the gala affair, with the likes of from Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and family, Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas, Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt and many others. Take a look at the pictures from the ceremony. (Photos: Mrugesh Bandiwadekar)

Pics: From DeepVeer to NickYanka, stars who attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's pre-wedding festivities saw many Bollywood celebrities in Udaipur. The two-day celebrations came to rest with all the stars and celebrities heading back home, including Beyoncé. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Isha Ambani's sangeet bash: Beyoncé, Salman, DeepVeer leave for home

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are now back in town and the couples and star kids are still making a noise in town.

Nickyanka back; couples, star kids still continue to rule

Ahead the release of Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, Bollywood celebrities appeared for the special screening of the film including Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Yami Gautam among others. Check out the exclusive pictures right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Janhvi, Ishaan, Ananya and others attend Sara's Kedarnath screening

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham