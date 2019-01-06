The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Jan 06, 2019 | Last Update : 11:56 AM IST

India, All India

CRPF jawan shoots self after firing at colleagues in Srinagar

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2019, 10:40 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2019, 10:40 am IST

Two jawans were injured in the firing, an official said.

The police official said the CRPF has ordered a departmental inquiry to find out the cause of the incident. (Representational Image)
 The police official said the CRPF has ordered a departmental inquiry to find out the cause of the incident. (Representational Image)

Srinagar: A CRPF jawan shot himself dead after firing at two of his colleagues inside a camp in Srinagar, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place late on Saturday night and the slain jawan has been identified as Mukesh Bhawuk, a police official said. He said Bhawuk got into a verbal duel with one of his colleagues over some issue at the Pantha Chowk camp of 29 Battalion of CRPF, following which he opened fire using his service rifle.

Two jawans were injured in the firing, the official said. Later, Bhawuk shot himself dead with his service rifle, he said.

The injured jawans are stated to be stable.

The police official said the CRPF has ordered a departmental inquiry to find out the cause of the incident.

Tags: crpf, jawan shoots self
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

MOST POPULAR

1

In ‘rare phenomenon’, lioness ‘adopts’ leopard cub in Gir forest

2

Xiaomi made a working foldable display smartphone already?

3

Stellar Data Recovery - Professional review: You may regret not owning one

4

Samsung to power next generation Audi cars

5

New Nokia handset with 5G, SD855 rumoured for 2019

more

Editors' Picks

Sushant Singh Rajput and Sara Ali Khan on Kedarnath poster.

Exclusive: Sara took personality test for Kedarnath character, results shocked her

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham