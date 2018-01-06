The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

India, All India

Rahul in trouble: RS sends 'prima facie' notice over 'Jaitlie tweet'

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 4:22 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 4:24 pm IST

'Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies,' Gandhi had said.

A BJP member said that Rahul had 'deliberately twisted' the spelling of Jaitley's surname to 'Jaitlie', which was 'highly derogatory.' (Photo: File)
 A BJP member said that Rahul had 'deliberately twisted' the spelling of Jaitley's surname to 'Jaitlie', which was 'highly derogatory.' (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Saturday sent a privilege notice against Rahul Gandhi to Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for further action, holding that "prima facie there is an issue of privilege", sources said.

Naidu sent the notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker for further action as Gandhi is a member of the Lower House.

A complaint against Gandhi is already pending before the Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha, chaired by BJP veteran L K Advani, after the speaker forwarded the same to it.

BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Bhupinder Yadav had given the privilege notice against Congress president Rahul Gandhi over a tweet put out by him in which he questioned the authority of the Rajya Sabha and questioned its decision.

"On examination, prima facie there is an issue of privilege," Naidu said while referring the privilege notice to the Lok Sabha Speaker, the sources said.

Yadav had alleged that there is a "breach of privilege" by Gandhi as he used derogatory words against finance minister and Leader of the house Arun Jaitley by twisting his name.

"Dear Mr Jaitlie - thank you for reminding India that our PM never means what he says or says what he means. #BJPLies," Gandhi said, while putting out a video of the prime minister's speech against his predecessor and Jaitley's remarks made in Rajya Sabha.

The BJP member said the Congress president had "deliberately twisted" the spelling of Jaitley's surname to 'Jaitlie', which was "highly derogatory".

The Congress president, Yadav said, has deliberately misinterpreted the proceedings of Rajya Sabha in order to "malign the government, which constitutes an affront to the dignity of the House".

He also alleged that it is a deliberate attempt at vitiating the political atmosphere of the country.

Yadav had earlier sought to know what action was being initiated against Gandhi on his privilege notice, over which Naidu told the members in the House that the same was under his examination and he would take a view on it at the earliest.

Tags: rahul gandhi, arun jaitley, m venkaiah naidu, bjp. congress
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

2

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

3

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

4

Samsung to revive India’s tablet market this year

5

Why should there be a GST on sanitary pads? It should be free: Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham