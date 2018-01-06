The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:20 PM IST

India, All India

P Chidambaram slams Govt over low growth rates in 2017-18

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 5:29 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 5:44 pm IST

There is a decline in new projects and fresh investment, Chidambaram claimed, saying an economic slowdown is imminent.

Chidambaram said the recent social discontent could be a 'direct manifestation of this economic slowdown, which the government was conveniently hiding.' (Photo: PTI)
 Chidambaram said the recent social discontent could be a 'direct manifestation of this economic slowdown, which the government was conveniently hiding.' (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday hit out at the government over lower growth estimates for the current fiscal, saying the worst fears of an imminent economic slowdown have come true.

There is a decline in new projects and fresh investment, Chidambaram claimed in a statement.

The informal sector is reeling under the ill effects of demonetisation. Job creation is abysmal, exports are plunging, and manufacturing sector growth has slowed down.

The agriculture sector has been hit hard and rural despair is abundant, he claimed.

Job creation remained the "single biggest failure" of the BJP government.

The bank credit growth was extremely sluggish and it did not bode well for the economy, he said.

"The worst fears of an imminent economic slowdown have come true. The Modi government's tall claims of India growing at a robust growth rate have evaporated in thin air.

"No amount of sugar coating, false bravado and rhetoric along with headlines management can conceal the stark reality. Our fears and warnings have proved true," the Congress leader said.

He said the recent social discontent could be a "direct manifestation of this economic slowdown, which the government was conveniently hiding".

It was time the government stopped making tall claims and did some solid work, he said.

Citing government data, the former finance minister said the GDP growth rate was 8 per cent in 2015-16, 7.1 per cent in 2016-17. It is estimated at 6.5 per cent in 2017-18, "which proves there is a slowdown".

A decline in economic activity and growth meant loss of millions of jobs, he said.

While the GDP growth is estimated at 6.5 per cent during 2017-18 as compared to 7.1 per cent in 2016-17, the anticipated growth of real GVA at basic prices in 2017-18 is 6.1 per cent as against 6.6 per cent in 2016-17, he said.

Retail inflation soared to a 15-month high of 4.88 per cent in November and industrial output hit a three-month low of 2.2 per cent in October, he pointed out.

"The investment picture remains bleak... The manufacturing sector has seen the sharpest fall and fiscal deficit is likely to overshoot the budget estimates of 3.2 per cent of GDP," the Congress leader said.

Tags: p chidambaram, narendra modi, gdp at 4 year low, arun jaitley
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Ironical: Did Taapsee, said to be dating an athlete, just take a dig at Virushka’s wedding?

2

The moment when Dhoni, Raina, Jadeja signed CSK contracts

3

Less sleep is linked to anxiety and depression

4

Samsung to revive India’s tablet market this year

5

Why should there be a GST on sanitary pads? It should be free: Akshay Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMLife

During the festival devotees recite holy scriptures dedicated to the Hindu goddess Swasthani and Lord Shiva. (Photo: AP)

Month-long Madhav Narayan festival commences in Nepal

As one crisscrosses between home and work place, they hardly get time to introspect and strike a dialogue with our inner self. Travel enthusiast goes on an expedition not only for an adventure but also to attempt to walk in the unknown and challenge his own strengths. (Photos: Ameya Mondkar)

On an adventure from Agra to Himalayas

Four days of EDM madness saw stars from around the world take stage at Pune and make the crowd groove to their beats.

Celebrating the best of EDM at Sunburn 2017!

From Jitesh Singh Deo winning Mr India, to India's Manushi Chillar winning Miss World and other moments, we list what captured our imagination through the months this year. (Photo: AP/ AFP/ Twitter/ Facebook/ Instagram)

Year ender 2017: Moments that stayed on in our minds

For more than 300 years, Sarangkheda, a village in Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, has been hosting Chetak Festival – a celebration of the finest equestrian breeds. A festival that lasts for a month, it is a rare, yet spectacular sight to witness more than 2000 majestic horses in a single location.

Horses take centre stage at Sarangkheda Chetak Festival 2017

From layers, to summer outfits, velvets and the colour black, designers share what they think will trend this winter.

Find out what may trend this Christmas in fashion

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham