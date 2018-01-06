The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, All India

K'taka police officer thrashes 2 with leather strap, video goes viral

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 2:05 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 2:10 pm IST

The two men were brought to the police station after being accused of violating traffic rules and misbehaving with the police.

After the first strike, one of the men doubled down and started wincing in pain, after which another policeman came forward to coerce the second man to take the blow. (Screengrab)
Koppal (Karnataka): A video of a police officer brutally thrashing two men with a leather strap at a Karnataka police station went viral on social media on Friday.

The two men were brought to the police station after being accused of violating traffic rules and misbehaving with the police. 

The police officer then proceeded to violently striking their hands with a leather strap. After the first strike, one of the men doubled down and started wincing in pain, the video shows.

Another police officer is then seen coming forward to force the other man to take the beating, who stretched out his hands and the officer whipped his hand as well.

The shocking incident occurred in Koppal, 350 km from Bengaluru where the police had made special traffic arrangements expecting a huge gathering outside a local temple.

On disobeying these special traffic rules, the police Sub-inspector, who was on duty at the time, hauled the two men to the Koppal Urban Police station, where the flogging took place.

The officer then started shouting at them in Kannada, saying "Hold out your hands" and then resorted to thrash them.

"I have heard about the incident but I am yet to see the video clip. I will take suitable action once I see the video," Koppal district's Suprintendent of Police Anil Shetty told the media.

To watch the video, click here.

Tags: police thrashes men, traffic rules violation, karnataka police, koppal urban police
Location: India, Karnataka

