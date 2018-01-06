The Asian Age | News

Saturday, Jan 06, 2018 | Last Update : 06:19 PM IST

India, All India

J&K: 6 bodies recovered from Kupwara avalanche site, rescue ops on

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2018, 2:49 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2018, 2:53 pm IST

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday.

According to police official, three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site and the rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Representational | PTI)
 According to police official, three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site and the rescue operations are underway. (Photo: Representational | PTI)

Srinagar: Five bodies on Saturday were recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow, trapping seven persons.

The body of a Beacon officer was recovered Friday night after the rescue operations were launched, deputy commissioner, Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir said.

A passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow at Khooni Nallah near Sadhan Top on the Kupwara-Tangdhar road on Friday.

"Five bodies were recovered from the avalanche site," deputy commissioner, Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir said.

He said that the total number of people killed in the avalanche has risen to six.

Three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site, he said, adding that the rescue operations are underway.

Tags: jammu and kashmir, avalanche, kupwara
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

