J&K: 6 bodies recovered from Kupwara avalanche site, rescue ops on

Srinagar: Five bodies on Saturday were recovered from a spot in north Kashmir's Kupwara district where a passenger vehicle was hit by a huge avalanche of snow, trapping seven persons.

The body of a Beacon officer was recovered Friday night after the rescue operations were launched, deputy commissioner, Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir said.

"Five bodies were recovered from the avalanche site," deputy commissioner, Kupwara, Khalid Jehangir said.

He said that the total number of people killed in the avalanche has risen to six.

Three people have been pulled out alive from the avalanche site, he said, adding that the rescue operations are underway.