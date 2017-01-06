The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 06, 2017 | Last Update : 03:29 AM IST

India, All India

Opposition to Election Commission: No Budget till polls

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 3:08 am IST

The Opposition has hit out at the government for “politicising” the Budget by advancing it to February 1 from the usual date of Feb 28.

Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)
 Chief Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A delegation of Opposition parties comprising Congress, JD(U), BSP, SP, DMK and RJD met chief election commissioner (CEC) Nasim Zaidi on Thursday with their demand that the Centre be asked to defer the Budget presentation till at least March 8.

The Opposition has hit out at the government for “politicising” the Budget by advancing it to February 1 from the usual date of February 28. Parties have said that the government will come out with sops in the Budget to lure voters as Assembly elections will be held in five states during February-March.  

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad had written to the chief election commissioner (CEC) on behalf of Opposition parties on Wednesday.

Mr Azad said, “When the Opposition had objected in 2012 during the Assembly polls to these five states, Congress had accepted their stand. We want that there should be no presentation of the Budget till the elections are over.”

The Election Commission has said it will examine a representation made by parties opposing the February 1 Budget plan. Union finance minister Arun Jaitley has defended the government move.

Tags: centre, ghulam nabi azad, nasim zaidi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Royal palace haunted but ghosts friendly, says Swedish Queen

2

Woman's poem is a fitting reply to sexual harrassment

3

Men with tattoos considered better in bed by women

4

Watch: SRK back to his romantic best with Zaalima from Raees

5

MP farmers receive Rs 2000 notes without Mahatma Gandhi's image

more

Editors' Picks

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

India got off to a great start, and never looked back from there. (Photo: AIFF/ Twitter)

India eves crowned 4-time champions of SAFF C’ship

Kevin Pietersen walked out on to the MCG with a unique sticker on his bat, during a BBL game. (Photo: Twitter)

Pietersen reveals why he uses rhino-stickers on his bat

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Photo: PTI)

TMC MP held: Mamata challenges Modi to arrest her

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Bollywood celebrities had a gala time traveling like true stars, bringing in Christmas eve.(Photo :Viral Bhayani)

Snapped: Salman, Bipasha, Raveena bring in Christmas eve Bollywood style

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham