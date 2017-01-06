The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Jan 06, 2017 | Last Update : 07:00 PM IST

India, All India

India tries to hammer consensus for UN ban on Azhar

PTI
Published : Jan 6, 2017, 5:26 pm IST
Updated : Jan 6, 2017, 6:34 pm IST

China has repeatedly blocked India’s bid to list JeM leader Masood Azhar as global terrorist by the UN.

Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)
 Jaish-e-Mohammad chief Masood Azhar (Photo: AFP)

New Delhi: Undeterred by China blocking its move to list Pakistan-based JeM Chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist, India has initiated discussions with several member countries of the UN Security Council and is exploring various options on the issue.

"We are examining all options and also consulting with the other co-sponsors," government sources said. India had reacted sharply to China's resistance to its proposal at the UN on December 30, saying Beijing's decision reflected prevalence of double standards in the fight against terrorism.

India was hopeful that China would support the proposal at the 1267 Sanctions Committee of the UN Security Council as it came days after NIA filed charge sheet against Azhar in the Pathankot terror attack case.

The sources said India has not set any time frame for making a fresh start in getting the JeM chief designated as global terrorist by the UN.

China's "technical hold" on New Delhi's move on Azhar had expired on December 31 and India or any other UNSC member country has to now make a fresh listing request for the terrorist to be banned by the global body.

UN Sanctions Committee's listing would have forced imposition of asset freeze and travel ban on Azhar by countries including Pakistan.

China was the only member on the 15-nation UNSC Sanctions Committee to have opposed India's application.

China had dismissed India's criticism, saying it had adopted a "just, objective and professional" attitude in deciding the issue.

Earlier this week, India had asked Beijing to hear the "voice of the world" in dealing with terror and hoped it would be able to persuade the country to understand the "depth and evil" of the menace.

Tags: masood azhar, un ban, indo china ties
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Virat and Anushka can’t take their hands off from each other’s jackets

2

Pole dancers cause traffic jam at politician's funeral

3

Apple is most respected brand in India, states research

4

Hand-written Princess Diana letters break estimates at auction

5

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

more

Editors' Picks

The image can be accessed by clicking on the historical imagery icon on Google Earth and scrolling back to May, 2016, said the report. (Photo: Twitter)

Beijing spying on India? Nuclear submarine docked in Karachi harbour

After Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as India’s ODI and T20 skipper after enjoying remarkable success for over nine years, Virat Kohli, who is already leading the Test team, is all set to take over the role of India’s skipper in the limited-overs cricket. (Photo: AP)

For Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni will always be his captain

Bengaluru police on Thursday said that four of the six men accused of stalking and molesting a woman in Kammanahalli area on New Year have been arrested. (Photo: videograb)

Kammanahalli molestation victim was stalked for days, says B’luru top cop

Mahendra Singh Dhoni. (Photo: File)

How Dhoni decided to step down as India's ODI, T20 captain

Test skipper Virat Kohli has been timmed to take over from Dhoni. (Photo: BCCI)

Mahendra Singh Dhoni calls it a day on limited overs captaincy

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Om Puri breathed his last on Friday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his home. We trace his journey in the film industry through these pictures.

A look at some of the most notable moments of Om Puri's life and career

Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor were seen dancing, singing and enjoying the gags on Kapil Sharma's show on Wednesday.

Shraddha-Aditya have a ball promoting OK Jaanu on Kapil Sharma's comedy show

Maharashta Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and several other celebrities were seen at the launch of the second season of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate Water Cup. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir launches Satyamev Jayate Water Cup along with Maha CM

Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone and several other celebrities were seen at the Mumbai airport on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Deepika, other stars look classy at the airport

Varun Dhawan, Dia Mirza, Sooraj Pancholi, Sanjay Dutt were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars step out in their stylish best

Bollywood stars like Arjun Rampal, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor and others were seen at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood celebs get spotted as they step out

Copyright © 2016 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham