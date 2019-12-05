Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 06:25 PM IST

India, All India

Days after praising Stalin, BJP leader Arasa Kumar joins DMK

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 5:07 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 5:07 pm IST

Arasa Kumar joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam.'

In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said 'ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne.' (Photo: Twitter | DMK)
 In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said 'ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne.' (Photo: Twitter | DMK)

Chennai: BJP Tamil Nadu unit vice-president B T Arasa Kumar who created ripples in the Saffron party by praising DMK chief M K Stalin days ago joined the Dravidian party here on Thursday.

Arasa Kumar joined the DMK in the presence of Stalin at the party headquarters 'Anna Arivalayam.'

In his speech at a function on Sunday, Kumar had said "ripe time will come and things will take place automatically. Thalapathi (as Stalin is called by his followers) will ascend the (Chief Minister's) throne."

The BJP had termed his praise an act of indiscipline and wanted its top leadership to take action against him.

Tags: arasa kumar, dmk, stalin, bjp
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Latest From India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday that each bus will have 3 CCTV cameras, 10 panic buttons and an automatic vehicle location system (GPS). (Photo: ANI)

Delhi govt to install 3 CCTVs, 10 panic buttons, GPS in 5500 DTC and cluster buses

'If members agree, we will implement a new system from today. After question hour, if I do not give permission on adjournment notices, then you raise your issues. Stop the practice of standing up soon after the question hour begins. Does the House give its permission? Yes, there is permission,' Birla said. (Photo: File | ANI)

LS Speaker takes sense of House, asks opposition to raise issues in zero hour

Siddaramaiah's statement came despite Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's warning that he would file a defamation suit against him and JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy for making statements alleging that the 17 disqualified MLAs were bought over by his party. (Photo: File)

BJP has no 'moral ground' to stay in power in Karnataka, says Siddaramaiah

Suggesting he had no major differences with the ruling BJP, Pawan Kalyan said he had only differed with the party over Special Category status for Andhra Pradesh. (Photo: File)

‘I respect Amit Shah whereas YSR Congress fears him’: Pawan Kalyan

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham