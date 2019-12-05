Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 03:06 PM IST

India, All India

Citizenship Bill to be introduced in Lok Sabha on December 9

PTI
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 2:29 pm IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 2:29 pm IST

Its passage in the Lok Sabha is all but certain due to the massive majority the BJP and its allies have.

The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: File)
 The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is likely to be introduced in the Lok Sabha on December 9 and would be taken up for passage the next day, official sources said on Thursday.

The bill, which seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim immigrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there, will be tabled in the Rajya Sabha after being dealt with by the Lower House of Parliament.

Its passage in the Lok Sabha is all but certain due to the massive majority the BJP and its allies have, and the Union government is confident of its passage in the Rajya Sabha as well with the support of several non-aligned regional parties which have often joined the treasury benches in the past.

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, lok sabha, rajya sabha, bjp
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

Dhankar claimed that he wrote to the Speaker of the Assembly, informing him about his visit. (Photo: ANI)

'Democracy caged': WB Governor after arriving at Assembly, finds gate locked

The Congress has threatened to go to the Supreme Court to challenge the proposed legislation. (Photo: ANI)

Congress will oppose Citizenship Amendment bill in Parliament, says Rahul

This came a day after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman elaborated on key measures being adopted by the Centre to bring prices under control. (Photo: ANI)

Does she eat avocado? Chidambaram targets Sitharaman over rising onion prices

Attacking the current government on the current state of the economy, Chidambaram said, 'Prime Minister (Modi) has been unusually silent on the economy. He has left it to his ministers to indulge in bluff and bluster. The net result, as the Economist put it, is that the government has turned out to be an ‘incompetent manager’ of the economy.' (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

'PM unusually silent, govt incompetent manager of economy': P Chidambaram

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

TV stars Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar have been in a relationship for five year now and the duo has always been setting relationship goals for their fans. So, let's take a look at the romantic pictures of the most loved couples of TV. (Photos: Instagram)

Karan Kundra-Anusha Dandekar is a couple 'Made In Heaven'

Salman Khan's reality show Bigg Boss 13 has finally begun and as expected Bhaijaan introduced 'tedhe' contestants of this season. So, let's meet all 13 housemates of the house. (Photos: Instagram)

Bigg Boss 13: Meet 'tedhe' contestants of Salman Khan's show

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham