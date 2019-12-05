BJP deploys big-wigs to ensure passage of CAB

Though the legislation is expected to sail through Lok Sabha, where the BJP has a clear majority, it may face some trouble in Rajya Sabha.

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, cleared by the union cabinet on Wednesday, will be passed by the Parliament without much trouble next week.

As a part of the strategy, the party has deployed senior leaders and ministers to reach out to Opposition and NDA allies for passage of the Bill, which is scheduled to be presented before the two Houses next week.

Party sources stated that several Cabinet ministers in the Narendra Modi government and senior leaders of BJP is in talks with NDA allies and other parties to secure adequate numbers for the passage of the Bill in Parliament.

Though the legislation is expected to sail through Lok Sabha, where the BJP has a clear majority, it may face some trouble in Rajya Sabha. The party strategists are trying to shore up numbers after recent desertion of the Shiv Sena from the NDA ranks and likely Opposition by its ally, the JDU.

It is learnt that the ruling party is talking to various parties like the BJD, TRS and YSR Congress for getting through the important Bill in Parliament.

The party feels that if it can secure the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu Kashmir, then CAB could also be passed with proper floor strategy.

“One on one and party level meetings are taking place. We are trying to see who all can be taken along. And how to be taken along. We will try to accommodate their concerns and bring in some amendments if need be,” BJP sources stated.

It is learnt that assurances be given for putting in amendments deemed fit to be introduced with the bill.

The BJP feels that the CAB is one of the core issues that can appeal to its support base.

The Union home minister Amit Shah has also held meetings with political leaders, civil society and other stakeholders to allay their fears regarding the proposed Bill.

Senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday during the BJP's parliamentary party asked BJP MPs to be present in large numbers in Parliament when the bill is tabled.

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved the draft law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. The Opposition has termed it as divisive and communal as it attempts to grant citizenship on communal lines.