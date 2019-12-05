Thursday, Dec 05, 2019 | Last Update : 07:53 AM IST

India, All India

BJP deploys big-wigs to ensure passage of CAB

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Dec 5, 2019, 1:18 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2019, 7:14 am IST

Though the legislation is expected to sail through Lok Sabha, where the BJP has a clear majority, it may face some trouble in Rajya Sabha.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)
 Union Home Minister Amit Shah (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is hopeful that the Citizenship Amendment Bill, cleared by the union cabinet on Wednesday, will be passed by the Parliament without much trouble next week.

As a part of the strategy, the party has deployed senior leaders and ministers to reach out to Opposition and NDA allies for passage of the Bill, which is scheduled to be presented before the two Houses next week.

Party sources stated that several Cabinet ministers in the Narendra Modi government and senior leaders of BJP is in talks with NDA allies and other parties to secure adequate numbers for the passage of the Bill in Parliament.  

Though the legislation is expected to sail through Lok Sabha, where the BJP has a clear majority, it may face some trouble in Rajya Sabha. The party strategists are trying to shore up numbers after recent desertion of the Shiv Sena from the NDA ranks and likely Opposition by its ally, the JDU.

It is learnt that the ruling party is talking to various parties like the BJD, TRS and YSR Congress for getting through the important Bill in Parliament.

The party feels that if it can secure the abrogation of Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu Kashmir, then CAB could also be passed with proper floor strategy.

“One on one and party level meetings are taking place. We are trying to see who all can be taken along. And how to be taken along. We will try to accommodate their concerns and bring in some amendments if need be,” BJP sources stated.

It is learnt that assurances be given for putting in amendments deemed fit to be introduced with the bill.

 The BJP feels that the CAB is one of the core issues that can appeal to its support base.

The Union home minister Amit Shah has also held meetings with political leaders, civil society and other stakeholders to allay their fears regarding the proposed Bill.

Senior party leader and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had on Tuesday during the BJP's parliamentary party asked BJP MPs to be present in large numbers in Parliament when the bill is tabled.  

The Union Cabinet had on Wednesday approved the draft law that seeks to grant citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan if they faced religious persecution there. The Opposition has termed it as divisive and communal as it attempts to grant citizenship on communal lines.

Tags: citizenship amendment bill, amit shah

Latest From India

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (Photo: AFP)

China minister to visit India in December

Adel Abdul Mahdi (Photo: AFP)

Season of revolts across the world is likely to continue

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. (Photo: File)

AASU warns of new Assam Andolan

Swami Nithyananda

Nithyananda forms ‘Hindu nation’ close to Ecuador

MOST POPULAR

1

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

2

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

3

Apple to do the unthinkable with iPhone 12 and go against everything they believe

4

1MORE Quad-Driver in-ear headphones review: Simply the best!

5

Melania Trump unveils patriotism-themed Christmas to celebrate 'Spirit of America' at White House

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

The dress featured a fairly simple silhouette with a plunging neckline. But the drama is brought by the feathered veil/cape element. It also had a bow at the neck for added drama. (Photo: AP)

Valentino fashionably interprets A Midsummer's Night Dream

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham