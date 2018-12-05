The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Dec 05, 2018 | Last Update : 11:04 AM IST

India, All India

'Please take it': Vijay Mallya offers to 'repay 100 pc' to banks

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Dec 5, 2018, 10:10 am IST
Updated : Dec 5, 2018, 10:13 am IST

Vijay Mallya’s tweets came hours after alleged AgustaWestland deal middleman Christian Michel James was brought to India.

In his tweet, Vijay Mallya also claimed that his vast liquor empire, the United Breweries, contributed 'handsomely' to state exchequers. (Photo: File | AP)
 In his tweet, Vijay Mallya also claimed that his vast liquor empire, the United Breweries, contributed 'handsomely' to state exchequers. (Photo: File | AP)

Mumbai: Fugitive tycoon Vijay Mallya, who is being investigated for fraud and money-laundering, on Wednesday again made an appeal to banks to accept his offer to payback 100 per cent of the principal loan amount.

Mallya also denied that his move was linked to the extradition proceedings against him.

 

 

Mallya’s tweets came hours after alleged AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal middleman Christian Michel James was brought to India from UAE.

Michel's extradition is the first successful extradition since India initiated similar proceedings against economic offenders like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi and Mehul Choksi.

Vijay Mallya took huge loans from banks for keeping his now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines afloat despite high jet fuel prices. The outstanding amount, including interest is Rs 9,990.07 crore.

In his tweet, Mallya also claimed that his vast liquor empire, the United Breweries, contributed “handsomely” to state exchequers.

 

 

 

 

62-year-old Vijay Mallya left India for the UK on March 2, 2016, and has been fighting India’s attempts to bring him back to face the legal action.

He is currently in London where a court finished hearing on India's extradition case against him in September this year and is due to pronounce its verdict on December 10.

Tags: vijay mallya, vijay mallya extradition
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

MOST POPULAR

1

Nickyanka wedding: Sophie Turner makes heads turn by dancing in Indian ethnic wear

2

How to get this 512GB micro SD card for just Rs 4,999

3

Google boots Cheetah Mobile, Kika apps after fraud allegations

4

NASA deep space probe reaches asteroid deemed potential Earth threat

5

A brand new Android Denial of Service Vulnerability found

more

Editors' Picks

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married twice

DeepVeer wedding the reason behind Ranbir, Alia’s viral pic from Brahmastra sets?

Akshay Kumar in a still from ‘Gold.’

Akshay Kumar announces Mission Mangal release date, clashes with John and Mouni's films

Varun Dhawan, Karan Johar and Yash Johar during Diwali celebrations.

Happy Diwali: KJo’s students Alia, Varun meet his dolled-up babies Yash and Roohi

Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt at Shah Rukh Khan's Diwali bash.

Katrina and Alia may have come together for SRK’s Diwali bash, but is all really ok?

Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh Khan.

Aamir, Shah Rukh, Salman Khan turning trendsetters, reducing competition in B-Town?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Post the Nickyanka wedding, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra hosted a wedding reception in Delhi.

Nickyanka reception: Couple looks beautiful, greets PM

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra finally got married in the Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur, which was witnessed by the families.

Nickyanka wedding: Newlyweds back from Jodhpur, families accompany

Sonali Bendre, who is back in Mumbai from the US, was spotted exiting the airport early morning on Monday. Hrithik Roshan took time out from his busy schedule to spend time with his family. Varun Dhawan, Yami Gautam, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani and other celebs were also spotted in the city. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sonali Bendre returns to Mumbai with husband, Hrithik's well-spent day

DeepVeer aka Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at Siddhivinayak temple post wedding.

DeepVeer wedding: Newlyweds take blessings at Siddhivanayak temple

After the much-spoken-about DeepVeer wedding, Nickyanka wedding is now on the cards, and it seems to have begun as the whole of Chopra and Jonas family made their way to Jodhpur.

Nickyanka wedding: Chopra, Jonas family reaches Jodhpur

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, days after their Bangalore reception, once again looked royal at their Mumbai wedding reception.

DeepVeer reception: A-lister couple dress up in gold for media, friends

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham