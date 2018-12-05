Delhi court sends Agusta ‘middleman’ Christian Michel to 5-day CBI custody

Michel, who was brought to India late on Tuesday night following his extradition by the UAE, was brought to court amidst heavy security.

Christian Michel James was questioned by the CBI through the night. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: A Delhi Court Wednesday sent Christian Michel James to a five-day CBI custody in the AgustaWestland chopper case.

Michel, the alleged middleman in politically-sensitive Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland chopper deal, was produced before a court on Wednesday.

CBI Counsel Advocate DP Singh requested police custody and told the court, "We need his (Christian Michel) police custody to confront him with some important documents."

Singh also added, "The investigation is ongoing, we need his (Michel) custody as money was transferred to two Dubai-based accounts."

Michel's alleged involvement in the chopper deal surfaced in 2012 as a middleman for swinging the deal in favour of AgustaWestland and for making illegal payment of commissions or kickbacks to the Indian authorities, CBI spokesperson Abhishek Dayal said. Michel was wanted for investigation but he escaped and had avoided joining the probe, he said.