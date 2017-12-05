Supreme Court hearing on Ayodhya enters last lap today

The high court had then ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre plot in Ayodhya among three parties.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to commence the final hearing in the long-standing Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute from Tuesday, on the eve of the 25th anniversary of the demolition of medieval-era structure.

A specially constituted bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices Ashok Bhushan and Abdul Nazeer will be hearing a total of 13 appeals filed against the 2010 judgment of the Allahabad high court in four civil suits.

The high court had then ruled a three-way division of the disputed 2.77 acre plot in Ayodhya among three parties — the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and the Lord Ram “Lalla”.

A sect of Muslims, under the banner of Shia Central Waqf Board of Uttar Pradesh, had earlier approached the apex court offering a solution — that a mosque could be built in a Muslim-dominated area at a “reasonable distance” from the disputed site.

However, its intervention was opposed by the All India Sunni Waqf Board which had claimed that judicial adjudication between the two sects had already been done in 1946 by declaring that the mosque, which was demolished on December 6, 1992, belongs to the Sunnis.