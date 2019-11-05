Govt secures release of abducted Indian nationals in Myanmar

One of the Indian national died in custody due to a heart attack.

'The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India,' the release said. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Central government secured the release of five Indian nationals who were allegedly abducted by the Arakan Army in Myanmar.

"Timely intervention by Government of India has ensured the release of five abducted Indian nationals, a Member of Myanmar Parliament and four other Myanmar nationals from Arakan Army in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, in the early hours of November 4, 2019," read an official release.

"On November 3, these five Indian nationals, along with a Member of Myanmar Parliament, two local transporters and two speedboat operators were abducted by Arakan Army on way from Paletwa in Chin State to Kyauktaw in Rakhine state in Myanmar," the release added.

Unfortunately, one of the Indian national died in custody due to a heart attack.

"The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India," the release said.

The Indians were engaged in building the Kaladan road project in Myanmar.