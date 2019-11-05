Tuesday, Nov 05, 2019 | Last Update : 04:41 PM IST

India, All India

Govt secures release of abducted Indian nationals in Myanmar

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2019, 2:28 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2019, 2:28 pm IST

One of the Indian national died in custody due to a heart attack.

'The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India,' the release said. (Photo: Twitter)
 'The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India,' the release said. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: The Central government secured the release of five Indian nationals who were allegedly abducted by the Arakan Army in Myanmar.

"Timely intervention by Government of India has ensured the release of five abducted Indian nationals, a Member of Myanmar Parliament and four other Myanmar nationals from Arakan Army in the Rakhine State of Myanmar, in the early hours of November 4, 2019," read an official release.

"On November 3, these five Indian nationals, along with a Member of Myanmar Parliament, two local transporters and two speedboat operators were abducted by Arakan Army on way from Paletwa in Chin State to Kyauktaw in Rakhine state in Myanmar," the release added.

Unfortunately, one of the Indian national died in custody due to a heart attack.

"The released Indian nationals, alongwith the dead body of the deceased, have reached Sittwe and will be leaving for Yangon today for onward journey to India," the release said.

The Indians were engaged in building the Kaladan road project in Myanmar.

Tags: myanmar parliament, arakan army, government of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Speaking to media Siddaramaiah said, 'Were we present in the core committee meeting of the BJP? Were any of our leaders present in their meeting? This was a core committee meeting for selecting their candidates for the upcoming polls.' (Photo: FIle)

Siddaramaiah slams Yediyurappa's allegations of Congress twisting his statement

Strict instructions have been given right down to the police station level that no breach of government directives on security must be tolerated. (Photo: File | PTI)

Centre gives UP 4000 CAPF personnel to maintain law and order as Ayodhya judgement looms

At this critical juncture, Governor B S Koshyari can still be expected to play a vital role in finding a meeting point between the provisions prescribed by the Constitution and the public mandate. (Photo: Twitter)

Options before Maharashtra Guv in stalemate forced by Shiv Sena

There has been no response from the RSS yet. (Photo: File)

Where is coalition dharma? Desperate Shiv Sena asks RSS to step in Maha muddle

MOST POPULAR

1

WHO could identify online shopping as addictive disorder by 2024: Gartner

2

Must-have apps to track and tackle air pollution in these smoggy times

3

iPhone 12 shocker as Apple’s dramatic price increase revealed

4

‘Phantom’ iPhone SE 2 leaks and rumours

5

Facebook launches new company logo to show you it’s boss of everything

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham