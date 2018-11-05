The Asian Age | News

Got call to not stand against BJP, threatened with gangrape: Goa Mahila Congress

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Nov 5, 2018, 9:03 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2018, 9:03 am IST

The caller allegedly used 'abusive and vulgar language' while threatening her with gangrape.

 In the police complaint, Diya Shetkar, who is the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress state secretary, said she received a call on Sunday morning who claimed to be Shirodkar’s supporter. (Photo: ANI)

Panaji: In a serious allegation, a Congress party worker and a practicing lawyer on Sunday accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subhash Shirodkar's supporters of threatening her with gangrape if she campaigned against him in his constituency.

In the police complaint, Diya Shetkar, who is the Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress state secretary, said she received a call on Sunday morning who claimed to be Shirodkar’s supporter.

The caller allegedly used “abusive and vulgar language” while threatening her with gangrape.

"I received a call from an unknown number on Sunday who threatened me not to visit Shirodkar's constituency and not to campaign against him. To harass a woman, Shirodkar's supporters have stooped so low to threaten me of gangrape," Shetkar said.

Shetkar urged the police to take the matter seriously and a complaint at the Panaji Police Station has been registered against the unknown people.

In October, Shirodkar joined the BJP after stepping down as the Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA). Shirodkar represented Siroda in the Goa Legislative Assembly.

Shirodkar has not responded to the allegations yet.

