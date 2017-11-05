The Asian Age | News

Sunday, Nov 05, 2017 | Last Update : 03:07 AM IST

India, All India

Press Information Bureau to launch new multi-lingual website

THE ASIAN AGE. | NITIN MAHAJAN
Published : Nov 5, 2017, 12:25 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2017, 1:13 am IST

The site was almost ready for launch when the cabinet reshuffle caused the promotion of then I&B minister Venkaiah Naidu.

The PIB website provides government's statements, press releases and other information to the media and common people.
 The PIB website provides government's statements, press releases and other information to the media and common people.

New Delhi: In a major revamp of its media interface, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) of government is set to unveil a new and improved interactive multi lingual website for information dissemination.

Sources stated that the website has been designed to improve interactive abilities, provide live telecast of improtant events through the internet and also enhance the government’s abilities in social media connectivity.

The website has been developed in several regional languages so that its accessible to journalists from various regional media houses. Currently, the services of the website are only available in Hindi, Urdu and English. Also, the Information and Broadcasting ministry has finalised the design and layout of the portal which is soon to be launched.

The site was almost ready for launch when the cabinet reshuffle caused the promotion of then I&B minister Venkaiah Naidu.

The PIB website provides government’s statements, press releases and other information to the media and common people. PIB is a government wing that disseminates official information regarding it’s policies, proposals and decisions. Interestingly, the PIB had also taken a feedback from media persons on the new website being unveiled by it.

Tags: press information bureau, venkaiah naidu, multi lingual website
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

