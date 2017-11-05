Congress trains its guns on Ajit Doval, seeks CBI probe

The Congress also sought the sacking of the four ministers over the allegedly opaque financials of think-tank India Foundation run by Shaurya Doval.

New Delhi: After targeting Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah’s son over alleged monetary wrongdoings, the Congress on Saturday trained its guns on the son of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s National Security Adviser Ajit Doval over alleged financial irregularities and sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

Citing a news report, the Congress alleged a “prospect of conflict of interest” in Ajit Doval’s son Shaurya Doval running India Foundation, a think-tank, which has four Union ministers on its board as directors.

The news report cited by the Congress alleged that Shaurya Doval has a “prospect of conflict of interest” in India Foundation, as he is a partner in a financial services firm and the think-tank has some top ministers as directors and it relies on financial support from foreign and Indian corporates some of which have dealings with the government.

“The India Foundation’s opaque financials, the presence of senior ministers as directors and the fact that executive director Shaurya Doval’s day job is running Gemini Financial Services — a firm that specialises in transactions and capital flows between the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the emerging Asian economies — also raise the prospect of conflict of interest and lobbying,” the media report said.

The Congress also sought the sacking of the four ministers over the allegedly opaque financials of think-tank India Foundation run by Shaurya Doval.

“Shah-zada ki apaar safalta ke baad, BJP ki nayi peshkash — Ajit Shaurya gatha (After the grand success of Shah-zada, BJP’s new presentation — the tale of Ajit-Shaurya),” Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi, implying that after Jay Shah, son of Amit Shah, it’s now the turn of Shaurya Doval, son of the NSA, to be in the news for wrong reasons.