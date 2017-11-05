The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 05, 2017 | Last Update : 05:41 PM IST

India, All India

Cong sceptical of arrest of 2002 Akshardham attacker ahead of Gujarat polls

ANI
Published : Nov 5, 2017, 5:16 pm IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2017, 5:18 pm IST

Earlier on Friday, the accused attacker, was arrested at the Ahmedabad airport after his arrival from Riyadh.

(Photo: PTI/Representational)
 (Photo: PTI/Representational)

New Delhi: The Congress on Sunday expressed suspicion over the arrest of Abdul Rashid Ajmeri, alleged prime conspirator of the terrorist attack on Gandhinagar Akshardham temple in 2002, ahead of the Gujarat Assembly elections.

Congress leader Tom Vadakkan said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief minister of Gujarat when this incident happened and he was not able to trace this culprit then."

"Now 15 years later, just before the Gujarat elections, he as the Prime Minister has been able to get hold of this culprit. Moreover, the culprit is arrested after the visit of the Prime Minister to the temple. There are too many coincidences," Vadakkan mooted.

He added that Vijay Rupani as Gujarat's Chief Minister has failed in all fronts of governance but it took Prime Minister Modi's prodding to capture the chief architect of the crime.

"It also happened very close to Gujarat's elections, which is suspicious. But yes, I am happy that the terrorist has been arrested," Vadakkan said.

Earlier on Friday, Ajmeri, was arrested at the Ahmedabad airport after his arrival from Riyadh.

It was alleged that he had planned the terror attack and helped Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) in executing it.

Ajmeri, an Ahmedabad resident, had absconded to Riyadh before the terror act was committed.

Two terrorists, allegedly with links to Pakistan-based LeT, had attacked the temple in Gandhinagar on September 24, 2002, killing 32 and injuring over 80 people.

The attackers were killed by the National Security Guard (NSG) commandos.

The Supreme Court had, in May 2014, acquitted all six convicts arrested earlier, including three facing death sentences, in the case.

The two-phase polling in the state is scheduled on December 9 and 14.

Tags: akshardham temple, congress, gujarat assembly elections, akshardham attack 2002, tom vadakkan, narendra modi, abdul rashid ajmeri
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Trump a blowhard says Bush Sr, who voted for Hillary Clinton

2

American journalist arrested, charged for trying to ‘overthrow’ President Mugabe

3

Deepika-Ranveer are very much together, this recent picture with Manish Malhotra is proof

4

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone back together after rumoured tiff?

5

Asia has expectations from Trump’s five nation trip

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham