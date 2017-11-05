The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Nov 05, 2017 | Last Update : 11:19 AM IST

India, All India

Cong mocking Gujarat development, spreading 'poison of casteism': Arun Jaitley

PTI
Published : Nov 5, 2017, 8:55 am IST
Updated : Nov 5, 2017, 8:57 am IST

Jaitley also targetted Rahul for his recent remarks on GST and said, the Cong vice president had no knowledge of the subject.

Arun Jailtey said Gujarat's development has been BJP's priority in the state since 2002. (Photo: PTI | File)
 Arun Jailtey said Gujarat's development has been BJP's priority in the state since 2002. (Photo: PTI | File)

Ahmedabad: Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday accused the Congress of running a strange campaign in Gujarat by mocking development and spreading the "poison of casteism".

Jaitley also targeted Rahul Gandhi over his recent remarks on the Goods and Services Tax, saying he firmly believes that the Congress vice-president has no knowledge of the subject.

"During the last three elections in Gujarat, the Congress tried to target a person (Narendra Modi). They used the entire government machinery during the 2007 and 2012 elections, misused the CBI, used anti-national elements in the form of terrorists," he alleged.

"This time I find the situation very strange. This is for the first time - not only in India but in the entire world - that a political party is starting its campaign by showing development as something bad. Development fights poverty, it fights backwardness but they are making fun of it," Jaitley said.

He further accused the Congress of spreading the poison of casteism.

"If anything does not work then you spread the poison of casteism to stop developmental politics. All other states of the country where poison of casteism has been spread have lagged way behind in development," he said, denouncing the Congress's attempt to woo caste leaders like Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakor.

"The game of trying to split the state along caste lines is extremely dangerous," Jaitley, who is the in-charge of Gujarat polls, said.

"When development takes place, highways are made, universities are built, electricity is supplied, then all the sections of society are benefited. Development helps all," he said.

"In this developing part of India, if you are trying to denigrate development or win elections on the basis of dividing people along caste lines, it is not good for the society and the country," the minister said.

He said that since the 2002 elections, the BJP's main agenda in Gujarat had been development and they had not wavered from that path despite many distractions.

Asked about Gandhi making fun of GST during his campaign tour in south Gujarat, Jaitley said, "I firmly believe he has no understanding of this subject, he has not studied it.

Tags: arun jaitely, congress, bjp, rahul gandhi, gst
Location: India, Gujarat, Ahmedabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone back together after rumoured tiff?

2

Asia has expectations from Trump’s five nation trip

3

Tiger walks 700 kilometres to return to city he loves

4

iPhone X receives an overwhelming response in India

5

S Sreesanth's discrimination allegation quashed by BCCI Anti-Corruption and Security Unit chief Neeraj Kumar

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy on you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMSports

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

India have done well to bounce back after securing a tricky draw in the first Rajkot Test, to win the Vizag Test by 246 runs. (Photo: BCCI)

In Pictures: India take 1-0 lead with 246-run win over England

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham