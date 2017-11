The operation is still in progress.

2 militants were killed on Saturday as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along LoC in Uri. (Representational Image | PTI)

Srinagar : Two militants were, on Saturday, killed as the Army foiled an infiltration bid along the Line of Control in Uri sector of north Kashmir 's Baramulla district.

"An infiltration bid was foiled in Uri sector and two terrorists have been killed," an Army official said here.

Further details are awaited.