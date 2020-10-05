Monday, Oct 05, 2020 | Last Update : 05:03 PM IST

  India   All India  05 Oct 2020  Blaze at cutlery market in South Mumbai, fire fighting underway
India, All India

Blaze at cutlery market in South Mumbai, fire fighting underway

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2020, 1:52 pm IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2020, 1:52 pm IST

A fire brigade personnel was injured during the operation

Firefighters try to douse the fire which broke out at a commercial building in a cutlery market in South Mumbai. — PTI photo
 Firefighters try to douse the fire which broke out at a commercial building in a cutlery market in South Mumbai. — PTI photo

A day after a fire broke out at a commercial building in a cutlery market in south Mumbai, fire fighting operations were still on even after 18 hours, officials said on Monday.

A fire brigade personnel was injured during the operation, they said.

 

The blaze erupted around 4.30 pm on Sunday in the ground-plus-three-storey structure, located near Juma mosque in Masjid Bunder area.

It was initially tagged as a 'level-3' (major) fire, but later escalated to 'level-4', the officials said.

Sixteen fire vehicles, as many jumbo water tankers along with three turn-table ladders and an ambulance were rushed to the spot.

Firefighters are on the spot and efforts are still underway to douse the flames, a fire official said, adding that there was thick smoke in the area due to the blaze.

During the operation, a 40-year-old firefighter received injuries and was rushed to the government-run J J Hospital located nearby. He was later discharged, the official said.

 

The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he said.

