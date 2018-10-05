Two civilians shot dead by terrorists in J&K's Srinagar

The terrorists also critically injured three others by firing at them from a close range in Karfali Mohalla area of Srinagar.

The shooting comes two days before polling for the first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir can begin. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Srinagar: Terrorists on Friday shot dead two persons and critically injured three others by firing at them from a close range in Karfali Mohalla area of Srinagar, two days ahead of polling for the first phase of elections for urban local bodies in Kashmir, police said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Imtiaz Ismail Parray said, "The two people killed had a political background, we are ascertaining more details."

