The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:00 AM IST

India, All India

‘Over 35K availed benefits under Ayushman Bharat’

PTI
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 6:26 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 6:26 am IST

For the urban areas, the 11 occupational criteria will determine entitlement.

A Gold card means that family and individual verification of a person has been completed with biometrics. (Representational Image)
 A Gold card means that family and individual verification of a person has been completed with biometrics. (Representational Image)

New Delhi: In two weeks since the roll-out  of the Centre’s ambitious Ayushman Bharat- Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), around 38,000 people have availed the benefits of the scheme, which has been touted as the world’s largest health insurance programme, a senior official said Thursday.

Also, around 70,000 people across the country have been given Gold cards which they can show at any empanelled government or private hospital to avail benefits under the scheme, said Dr Dinesh Arora, Deputy CEO of the National Health Agency (NHA), responsible for implementing the programme.

A Gold card means that family and individual verification of a person has been completed with biometrics.

The Ayushman Bharat-National Health Protection Mission, renamed as PMJAY, was launched pan-India by the Prime Minister from Jharkhand on September 23. Under the scheme, the government aims at providing a coverage of `5 lakh per family annually, benefiting more than 10.74 crore poor families for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation through a network of Empanelled Health Care Providers (EHCP).

There is no cap on family size and age in the scheme, ensuring that nobody is left out.

“Around 38,000 people have availed the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana so far,” said Indu Bhushan, CEO of the National Health Agency. The ministry earlier had said the scheme will help in reducing catastrophic expenditure for hospitalisations, which impoverishes people and will help mitigate the financial risk arising out of catastrophic health episodes. The PMJAY will provide cashless and paperless access to services for the beneficiary at the point of service.   

The scheme will target poor, deprived rural families and identified occupational category of urban workers’ families, 8.03 crore in rural and 2.33 crore in urban areas, as per the latest Socio-Economic Caste Census (SECC) data.

The entitlement is being decided on the basis of deprivation criteria in the SECC database. The beneficiaries are identified based on the deprivation categories (D1, D2, D3, D4, D5, and D7) identified under the SECC database for rural areas.     

For the urban areas, the 11 occupational criteria will determine entitlement.

Eleven occupational categories of workers include rag pickers, beggars, domestic workers, street vendors, cobblers/ hawkers/ other service providers working on streets, construction workers/ plumbers/ masons/

labours/ painters/ welders/ security guards/ coolies and other head-load workers and sanitation workers.

In addition, the Rashtriya Swasthya Bima Yojna (RSBY) beneficiaries in states where it is active are also included.

According to NHA officials, 98 per cent of the beneficiaries have already been identified. Over 9,000 hospitals both public and private, have been empanelled or the scheme, and as many as 32 states and union territories have signed MoUs with the Centre and will implement the programme. Telangana,

Odisha, Delhi and Kerala are not among the states which have opted for the scheme. The NHA has also launched website mera.Pmjay.Gov.In and a helpline number -14555 where prospective beneficiaries can check if their name is there in the beneficiary list.

Tags: ayushman bharat programme, national health agency, empanelled health care providers

MOST POPULAR

1

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

2

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

3

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

4

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

5

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham