The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:00 AM IST

India, All India

Mayawati’s irrational demands broke alliance talks, says Kamal Nath

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 6:12 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 6:12 am IST

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath described the demand of 50 seats by Bahujan Samaj Party as too high to meet by his party.

Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath
 Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath

Bhopal: A day after Congress was dumped with a snub by ‘mercurial’ Mayawati, party’s Madhya Pradesh chief Kamal Nath on Thursday set the record straight, saying, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)’s irrational demand of seats for the year-end Assembly polls in MP had caused the alliance talks between them to fall through.

Elaborating his point, Mr Nath said Ms Mayawati had sought the seats where her party has hardly any presence whereas she wanted Congress to field candidates in some other constituencies, considered BSP stronghold.

“BSP’s demand of its share of seats during alliance talks was beyond my comprehension. Neither BSP nor Congress would have won in these seats. The ultimate gainer would have been BJP,” said Mr Nath.

Mr Nath also described the demand of 50 seats by BSP as too high to meet by his party. He, however, put up a brave front saying that BSP’s decision not to have poll understanding with Congress in the year-end Assembly elections in MP was not a setback for his party.

“The groundswell of support for Congress in MP is phenomenal,” he claimed. Apparently trying to woo the BSP workers, he quipped, “Even the smallest BSP worker will understand its implications and vote accordingly”.

Mr Nath, who was handling the botched alliance talks with BSP supremo, however still appeared optimistic that Ms Mayawati would join the Congress-led ‘Mahaga-thbandhan’ or grand alliance to defeat BJP in 2019 parliamentary polls.

He also dismissed charges by Ms Mayawati that AICC general secretary Digvijay Singh’s machinations led to failure of alliance talks, saying, “It is not right to blame Mr Singh”.

Asked if Mr Singh’s attack on Ms Mayawati for not entering electoral understanding with Congress a few days ago had led to failure of alliance talks, Mr Nath said, “I will talk to Mr Singh what he had said”.

Mr Singh had earlier reportedly said Ms Mayawati was under pressure of CBI not to go for poll tie up with Congress in Madhya Pradesh.

Tags: mayawati, assembly elections, aicc, kamal nath

MOST POPULAR

1

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

2

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

3

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

4

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

5

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham