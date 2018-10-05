The Asian Age | News

Here's why PM Modi's lookalike Abhinandan Pathak won't campaign for BJP

Published : Oct 5, 2018
Abhinandan Pathak shared his woes and ordeal of being a lookalike of the Prime Minister and how he has to bear the people’s wrath.

'I am taken aback by seeing how the BJP is working in contrast to what PM Modi actually thinks and says. People have been asking me 'Acche din kab ayenge' (when will good days come)?' PM Modi's lookalike Abhinandan Pathak said. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's lookalike, Abhinandan Pathak, who has been an ardent supporter of the PM, has made a surprising announcement on Thursday that he would be campaigning against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Native of Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, Pathak has campaigned for PM Modi and his party BJP on many occasions, including door-to-door campaign during the Gorakhpur by-polls in March 2018. The party eventually lost the election.

Justifying why he won’t campaign for BJP, Pathak claimed it is because he is fed up of facing public anger against the government. He accused the party of letting down the Prime Minister.

"I am taken aback by seeing how the BJP is working in contrast to what PM Modi actually thinks and says. People have been asking me 'Acche din kab ayenge' (when will good days come)?" he told news agency ANI.

Pathak shared his woes and ordeal of being a lookalike of the Prime Minister and how he has to bear the people’s wrath.

"I am being cursed and beaten. It's because of all these reasons that I have decided to campaign against the BJP and for the Congress in the upcoming 2019 elections," Pathak said.

PM Modi’s doppelganger Abhinandan Pathak said he has already met Uttar Pradesh Congress President Raj Babbar who has assured him that he will arrange a meeting with United Progressive Alliance (UPA) chairperson Sonia Gandhi for further discussions, he claims.

Pathak said though he wants to work with the Congress, he made it clear that he has a problem with the BJP, not PM Modi. "Prime Minister Modi has given India a better image across the globe. My grievance is with the party and not with the Prime Minister," he explained.

"The party is just focused on putting across their 'Mann Ki Baat', but is not ready to listen to what the heart of the common man says," he concluded.

