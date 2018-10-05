The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 08:53 AM IST

India, All India

Govt unveils ‘digiyatra’ for seamless air travel

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 6:45 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 6:45 am IST

Digiyatra voluntary, passengers wanting to travel without e-identification can continue to do so.

On scanning the bar code/ QR code the system will validate the passenger details and flight details. (Photo: PTI)
  On scanning the bar code/ QR code the system will validate the passenger details and flight details. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The civil aviation ministry on Thursday formally unveiled its voluntary “digiyatra” electronic identification scheme for passengers using electronic facial recognition that will make the flying experience quicker and smoother for passengers wanting to avail of this.

For this, passengers will have to create a digiyatra ID in a central system expected to be ready by February, 2019, giving details such as name, e-mail id, mobile number and any one identity proof — either a voter id, driving licence or aadhar number and furnishing the digiyatra id number allocated by the central system at the time of booking tickets. Once the passenger reaches the airport, unique facial recognition will be captured electronically and linked to his or her digiyatra id. Thereafter, movement will be quick through special e-gates for check-in, security checks and boarding to the aircraft. Hyderabad and Bengaluru airports will be the first to launch this as a pilot project by the end of February next year while the state-run AAI will launch this initially at Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada airports by April next year.

Officials said digiyatra would be voluntary and those passengers wanting to travel without this e-identification can continue to do so as done currently. The scheme was announced on Thursday in the presence of Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu who said  the Digiyatra would “provide a pan-India powerful platform for future”.

The unique facial recognition recorded by the camera from various angles will capture expressions as well to ensure that it would differentiate even between identical twins. While initially, finger-printing was being considered for the electronic identification, it was later decided to use the facial recognition as it was considered more comprehensive, officials said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry said, “On the first travel (under digiyatra), the Passenger has to go to registration kiosk at the airport for validating the ID. In case of Aadhar the verification will be online. In case of other id, the CISF (that guards airports) will manually verify. On successful verification , the photo of the passenger will be added to Digi Yatra profile in central system.  At the entry point E-Gate the passenger will scan his boarding pass or e-ticket (Print or a soft copy in mobile). On scanning the bar code/ QR code the system will validate the passenger details and flight details. The Digi Yatra ID will verify the identity by Face Recognition.”

The ministry added, “On successful verification of Ticket and Digi Yatra ID, e-Gate will open. Also, Face (facial image) with ticket PNR is made in to a single token for the rest of the journey at the airport. Passengers will gain entry to security area and aircraft Boarding through e-Gate operated on Facial Recognition System. Passengers need not show boarding pass or ID at multiple check points. There will be minimum human intervention and less queuing time.”

The ministry further said, “The security is enhanced as the system will map the passenger with the PNR. Only bona fide passenger will be allowed entry at every check point. Airport operator will have real time information on Passenger load and resource planning becomes better. Airlines will be benefitted by knowing the passenger position in the airport.”

As per the scheme, passengers will be “automatically processed based on facial recognition system at check points” such as Entry point check, Security Check and Aircraft Boarding and this will also facilitate self Bag Drop and Check-in, using facial recognition to identify passenger and data recall”. The ministry said the Digiyatra will facilitate paperless travel and avoid identity check at multiple points.”

Explaining the procedure, the ministry said, “Passengers can create Digi Yatra ID in a central system by providing the following—Name, Email ID, Mobile Number, Details of Identity (either Voter Id, Driving License, Aadhar etc). On submission Digi Yatra Id will be created. Passengers can quote this number while booking the ticket. Passenger data including Digi Yatra ID will be passed on to departure airport by the airlines.”

The Government also announced that the “Digiyatra Central platform will be operational by end of February, 2019 and that Bengaluru and Hyderabad will be ready with pilot implementation by end of February  2019”. It added, “The state-run AAI intends to roll out the programme initially at Kolkata, Varanasi, Pune and Vijayawada, by April 2019.” Other airports in the country will be covered under the scheme subsequently.

Tags: digiyatra project, suresh prabhu, digi yatra id, face recognition

MOST POPULAR

1

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

2

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

3

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

4

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

5

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMLife

Mexico's "lucha libre," a wildly popular mix of sport and entertainment, long featured midgets and dwarves in a deeply demeaning role: they were "mascotas" -- a word that can mean both "mascot" and "pet" -- for full-size wrestlers (Photo: AFP)

Mexico's dwarf wrestlers fight back against mockery to become stars

Paris Fashion Week is a series of designer presentations held semiannually in Paris, France with spring/summer and autumn/winter events held each year. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Paris fashion week sees heady mix of daring designs

Cambodians began their traditional 15-day Pchum Ben festival to pay respects to deceased relatives. (Photos: AP)

Cambodians pay respect to dead relatives in Pchum Ben festival

Ashoura is marked on the tenth day of Muharram, the first month of the Islamic calendar. (Photos: AP)

In Photos: Test of faith as devotees mark Ashoura in Pakistan

Around 6 million visitors are expected at the festival grounds in Munich before the Oktoberfest ends on Oct. 7 (Photo: AFP)

Hundreds rush to grab their pint as Oktoberfest opens in Munich

From panipuri to sugar, spice and everything nice, here are innovative Ganesh idols that will leave you spell-bound. (Photos: Twitter/ Facebook/ ANI)

Ganesh Chaturthi 2018: Ganpati idols made with a modern twist will blow you away

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham