The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Friday, Oct 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:01 AM IST

India, All India

25,000 troops to deployed for polls in three key states

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 5, 2018, 5:43 am IST
Updated : Oct 5, 2018, 5:43 am IST

The additional deployment of 250 companies in the three states will done after withdrawing them from other duties and training.

The additional deployment of 250 companies in the three states will done after withdrawing them from other duties and training. ( Photo: PTI)
 The additional deployment of 250 companies in the three states will done after withdrawing them from other duties and training. ( Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Centre has decided to deploy 25,000 security personnel from the central para-military forces and state police for the coming Assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The deployment would be in place by October 15 in the respective States allotted for security duties to the forces.

As many 50 fresh companies of para-military are being deployed each in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan while the maximum of 150 companies are being deployed in the Naxal infested Chhattisgarh in view of the increased threat from them during election process.

Sources claimed that Election Commission is likely to announce the poll schedule in the next few days but security forces have been directed to complete their deployment by Oct 15 and start conducting area domination exercise to ensure smooth conduct of election.

The deployment of 250 companies of Central forces is in addition to the one already involved in anti-Naxal operations and assisting in other law and order duties in the restive poll bound states. Chhattisgarh already has nearly 40 battalions, comprising nearly about 1,000 personnel each of central forces like CRPF, BSF and ITBP to deal with the Naxal violence.

The additional deployment of 250 companies in the three states will done after withdrawing them from other duties and training.

Most of these security personnel are being re-deployed from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Haryana and Gujarat. The forces will be sent back to these states once the election process is completed.

Security personnel being deployed in Chhattisgarh have been specifically asked to carry their own night vision devices, communication equipments like satellite phones, bullet proof jackets, GPS systems and armoured vehicles as far as possible  for safety and other requirements.

 These instructions have been issued as forces already deployed in Chhattisgarh are already involved in security operations and would not be able to spare their gadgets for the new units being deployed for poll duties.

Tags: assembly elections, election commission

MOST POPULAR

1

Tracking indoor air quality can help mitigate home pollution

2

Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim to star in Y-Films’ Pyaar Actually

3

Justice Ranjan Gogoi becomes first Chief Justice of India from Northeast

4

Conspicuous by absence at funeral, Neetu finally reacts to Krishna Raj Kapoor’s death

5

Lesbian 'witches' chained, raped by families in Cameroon

more

Editors' Picks

Kangana Ranaut's first, fierce look from Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Kangana Ranaut’s first look as Rani Laxmibai from Manikarnika: What we love and doubt

Salman Khan had launched the trailer of ‘Loveyatri’ starring Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain.

Salman Khan speaks about brother-in-law Aayush Sharma facing nepotism for Loveyatri

Ayushmann Khurrana in a still from AndhaDhun.

AndhaDhun quirkier than Badlapur, there's twist every 7 minutes, reveals Ayushmann

Nandita Das with her 'Manto' actors Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal.

Manto director Nandita Das opens up on her understanding of feminism

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Members of the Kapoor family and stars from the film industry were seen arriving for the prayer meet of Krishna Raj Kapoor, who passed away recently,

Krishna Raj Kapoor prayer meet: Family, celebs remember ‘First Lady of B'wood’

Ahead of the film release, a special screening of Salman Khan’s brother-in-law Aayush Sharma debut film LoveYatri was organised in Mumbai last night. Salman’s friends Sonakshi Sinha, his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, actress Daishy Shah, Kiara Advani, Sangeeta Bijlani and others attended this screening. On the other hand, AndhaDhun stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Radhika Apte promoted their film in Delhi College. (Pictures: Viral Bhayani)

Sonakshi, Iulia watch LoveYatri and Ayushmann-Radhika promote AndhaDhun

Nervous or excited? As the release dates of their films come closer, the teams of ‘Helicopter Eela’ and ‘Loveyatri’ were at promotional events in Mu

Only few more days to go: Ajay-Kajol twin, Aayush-Warina groove for ventures

Unlike Ayushmann Khurrana’s character of a blind man in ‘AndhaDhun’, stars came with extra alert eyes to figure out the suspense in the film at a scr

AndhaDhun: Ayushmann, Radhika welcome stars galore for their ‘blind date’

Legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor’s wife Krishna Raj Kapoor passed away on Monday and along with members of the Kapoor family, several stars were seen arriving at her residence in Mumbai and at the funeral. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

RIP Krishna Raj Kapoor: Bachchans, Aamir, Alia, others bid final goodbye

Frantic and hectic: Bollywood stars went all out for their films which recently hit the theatres and which were up for release too. (Photos: Viral Bh

Salman for Loveyatri, AndhaDhun teams, Pataakha, Jalebi stars not far behind

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham