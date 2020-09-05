Saturday, Sep 05, 2020 | Last Update : 03:47 PM IST

165th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,027,718

87,115

Recovered

3,107,453

69,625

Deaths

69,668

1,066

Maharashtra86306262577325964 Andhra Pradesh4765063701634276 Tamil Nadu4518273925077687 Karnataka3794862741966170 Uttar Pradesh2531751908183762 Delhi1852201618654513 West Bengal1746591475533452 Bihar144134126411741 Telangana138395104603877 Assam12122592718345 Odisha12022190331591 Gujarat101695824983076 Rajasthan88515719901116 Kerala8210560444327 Haryana7198357171759 Madhya Pradesh70244532571513 Punjab60013425431739 Jharkhand4803932403447 Jammu and Kashmir4099031435755 Chhatisgarh4063419608337 Uttarakhand2301115547312 Goa1986314747220 Puducherry1617210674280 Tripura145248483136 Himachal Pradesh6830492049 Manipur6699489935 Chandigarh5268243168 Arunachal Pradesh477528858 Nagaland410730588 Meghalaya2734116214 Sikkim184312255 Mizoram10625890
  India   All India  05 Sep 2020  India only nation where lockdown strategy failed to curb COVID-19: Chidambaram
India, All India

India only nation where lockdown strategy failed to curb COVID-19: Chidambaram

PTI
Published : Sep 5, 2020, 2:01 pm IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2020, 2:01 pm IST

He also predicted that by September-end, India may have 65 lakh COVID-19 cases.

P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)
 P. Chidambaram (PTI photo)

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Saturday attacked the government over the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, claiming that the only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India.

He also predicted that by September-end, India may have 65 lakh COVID-19 cases.

 

Chidambaram's attack on the government came as India's COVID-19 infection tally sprinted past 40 lakh. The recoveries have surged to 31,07,223 on Saturday, according to data collated by the Union Health Ministry.

"I had predicted that total number of infections will reach 55 lakh by September 30. I am wrong. India will reach that number by September 20. By end September, the number may touch 65 lakh," Chidambaram said.

The only country that is not reaping the benefit of the lockdown strategy appears to be India, the former Union minister alleged.

"PM (Narendra) Modi who promised that we will defeat coronavirus in 21 days must explain why India failed when other countries seem to have succeeded," he said.

 

In another tweet, Chidambaram also hit out at the Ministry of Finance for the state of the economy, saying it does not have "a word of explanation for the unprecedented negative growth in Q1 of 2020-21".

"But it is back to its old game of misleading the people of India and predicting a V shaped recovery (from the coronavirus-induced slump)," the former finance minister said.

Tags: p chidambaram, indian economy, coronavirus lockdown

Latest From India

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal claims COVID-19 situation in Delhi is completely under control

The bullet train is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream project. (Photo: File pic)

Coronavirus impact: Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project may fail to meet 2023 deadline

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting with the Chinese Defence Minister General Fenghe, in Moscow. (PTI)

Rajnath Singh meets his Chinese counterpart in Moscow amid border tensions

Vishwas Sarang (ANI)

Conduct doping tests on filmstars, television actors too: MP minister's bizzare suggestion

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham