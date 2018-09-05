Craftsmanship of writer to be respected: SC dismisses plea to ban 'Meesha'

A bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra said a book must not be read in a 'fragmented manner' but as a whole.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking to ban the book 'Meesha' for allegedly depicting Hindu women visiting temples in a derogatory light, saying "craftsmanship of a writer deserves to be respected".

A bench headed by Chief justice Dipak Misra said a book must not be read in a "fragmented manner" but as a whole. "Subjective perception about a book should not be allowed to enter legal arena with regard to censorship," the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud said.

The bench also said that the writer should be allowed to play with words like a painter who plays with colour. The apex court's order came on a plea by Delhi resident N Radhakrishnan, who had sought to omit excerpts from the Malayalam novel 'Meesha' (moustache) written by S Hareesh.