Chennai Gutka Scam: CBI raids TN minister, top cop among 40 others

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar and Director General of Police T K Rajendra's houses were among the 40 locations raided by the CBI in connection with the multi-crore 'gutka scam' in Chennai.

Properties of other police officers, including former DGP S George, were also raided by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

The raids started around 7 am on Wednesday.

The Madras High Court in April ordered the CBI to probe sale of chewing tobacco, which is banned in Tamil Nadu.

The high court order came after a raid at a businessman's properties in which a diary was recovered that allegedly contained a list of politicians and senior police officers who have been bribed.

