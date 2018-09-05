The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Wednesday, Sep 05, 2018 | Last Update : 08:39 AM IST

India, All India

Akhilesh Yadav puts onus on Mayawati

THE ASIAN AGE. | AMITA VERMA
Published : Sep 5, 2018, 12:28 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2018, 6:42 am IST

Says it’s BSP responsibility to wipe out the BJP in 2019.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)
 Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday that the main responsibility of reducing the BJP to zero in the 2019 elections was on BSP national president Mayawati.

Addressing party workers here, he said that his party would reduce the BJP to 5 seats, Congress would bring them down to 2 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal would bring the BJP down to one seat.

“But it is the responsibility of BSP to completely wipe out the BJP by reducing their tally to zero seats”, he said.

Mr Yadav has made it clear that the onus of forging the alliance and making it viable for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was on the BSP and not the SP.

The BSP had earlier sent out feelers that it would settle for a minimum of 40 seats from the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh. At an event two days ago, the former chief minister had also claimed that the Uttar Pradesh alliance partners’ were ready with their 2019 strategy which cannot be shared now for obvious reasons.

Meanwhile, the infighting in the Samajwadi Party worsened on Tuesday when estranged party leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who has formed a Samajwadi Secular Morcha, un-followed the Samajwadi Party from his Twitter handle and removed the Samajwadi Party flag from his vehicle.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, mayawati

MOST POPULAR

1

Google celebrates Teachers' Day in India with animated doodle

2

Hindus, Muslims come together for Janmashtami celebrations in Agra

3

Watch: Chetan Bhagat's movie-style video for his new book, The Girl in Room 105

4

Van Gogh was murdered, claims new film

5

Newly married British couple books entire train for honeymoon trip to Nilgiri hills

more

Editors' Picks

Bollywood actresses: Deepika Padukone, Taapsee Pannu, Amyra Dastur, Jacqueline Fernandez.

National Sports Day: Actresses who can give tough competition on the field as well

Stills from Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song Rafta Rafta.

Yamla Pagla Deewana’s Rafta Rafta is crazy and special with Salman, Sonakshi, Rekha

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas.

Saaho: Shraddha Kapoor shares insights from Prabhas starrer, see pic

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the orphanage. (Courtesy: Twitter/PriyankaChopra)

Video: Priyanka looks lovingly at Nick as he sings 'Lovebug' for kids at orphanage

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

more

ALSO FROMLife

New York's Caribbean community has held annual Carnival celebrations since the 1920s, first in Harlem and then in Brooklyn, where festivities happen on Labor Day. (Photos: AP)

Waving flags, music, dancing feet: New York bears witness to Caribbean pride

Janmashtami, the Hindu festival that marks the birth of lord Krishna is celebrated with much fanfare across the country. (Photos: AP, PTI)

Janmashtami 2018: India celebrates the birth of the Blue God Krishna

For the past fifteen years the city of Gotha transforms into an 18th Century city for the annual festival. (Photo: AP)

Hundreds attend Germany's Baroque festival in fancy costumes

The carnival has been held every year since 1966 and one of the largest festival celebrations of its kind in Europe.(Photo: AFP)

Hundreds attend Notting Hill Carnival in London

Countless hungry and restless ghosts are roaming Hong Kong, and the world, to visit their living ancestors, at least according to Chinese convention. (Photo: AP)

Hong Kong celebrates Hungry Ghost Festival

Local fishermen participate in the race. (Photo: PTI)

Tripura’s Melghar holds annual boat racing festival

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham