There’s trust, not fear in minorities, says Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

There, in fact, exists an “atmosphere of trust” among the nation’s Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and others, the minister added.

New Delhi: Blaming the vilap mandali (mourning brigade of rivals) for painting a picture of gloom, newly-appointed Union minority affairs minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Monday that there was no “atmosphere of fear” among minority communities.

There, in fact, exists an “atmosphere of trust” among the nation’s Muslims, Christians, Sikhs and others, the minister added.

Minister of state for minority affairs Virendra Kumar, who accompanied Mr Naqvi, said the Centre is committed to ensure empowerment “sans appeasement”.

Elevated to the Cabinet rank in the latest reshuffle by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Naqvi attributed the allegations on the “atmosphere of fear” to trepidation caused among Opposition parties because of the BJP’s poll victories.

“The Opposition is scattered and not in a position to challenge Modiji. That’s why such allegations,” he added.

He said the government would focus on the empowerment of minority communities by providing education and employment opportunities.

Hitting out at the Opposition in a veiled manner, Mr Naqvi said that a section of people were spreading rumours.

“There is no atmosphere of fear prevailing in the country among minorities. Rather, there is an atmosphere of trust among them,” said Mr Naqvi.

“You have seen they blamed EVMs when they lost (Assembly) polls (in Uttar Pradesh and other states), when demonetisation happened and now, when the council of ministers has been re-jigged,” he said.

On the issue of “triple talaq”, Mr Naqvi said the practice of instant divorce was a social ill at variance with the Constitution’s principle of gender equality.

“Our government works within the framework of the Constitution... The Supreme Court has already given its verdict on the issue. We welcome that,” he added.

The apex court had on August 22 banned the 1,400 year-old practice of instant “triple talaq” among Sunni Muslims and set it aside on several grounds including that it was against the basic tenets of the Quran.