Punjab, Haryana HC orders search of Dera Sacha Sauda headquarters in Sirsa

The Court has appointed retired judge KS Pawar to be the court commissioner for the search operation.

Chandigarh: The Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday gave ordered for a search operation to be conducted in the headquarters of Dera Sacha Sauda in Sirsa under the supervision of a judicial officer.

This order came after the Haryana Police seized a cache of 33 licensed weapons of the Dera Sacha Sauda. These weapons include 14 revolvers, nine guns, four rifles and other modified weapons.

The police later seized and sealed all the weapons.