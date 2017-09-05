The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Sep 05, 2017 | Last Update : 02:09 AM IST

India, All India

Anitha’s family rejects TN govt’s Rs 7 lakh financial aid

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Sep 5, 2017, 1:38 am IST
Updated : Sep 5, 2017, 1:40 am IST

The Tamil Nadu government had passed two legislations seeking exemption from Neet in February which were pending with the Centre.

Anitha S
 Anitha S

Chennai: The family of Anitha S, who killed herself after failing to make it to a medical college, has refused to accept a financial aid of Rs 7 lakh offered by the Tamil Nadu government.

“Anitha died to get exemption from NEET and not for any government aid,” NDTV quoted Mani Ratnam, brother of Anitha, as saying.

Ratnam had turned away Ariyalur district collector G Laxmi Priya, who had visited Anitha’s family to give the cheque.

Tamil Nadu Plus-2 topper Anitha, who had gone to the Supreme Court seeking an exemption for students like her in the state from NEET, hanged herself at her home on Friday.

Anitha, who hailed from a Dalit family, could not land in a medical college despite securing an impressive cut-off of 196.75 out of 200 since the counselling was based only on the score in NEET, where she scored 86 marks out of 720.

Anitha, daughter of a daily wage labourer, had pleaded before the Supreme Court through a lawyer that her Plus-2 marks should be the sole criteria for getting admission into a medical college. Her family said Anitha was upset ever since the medical counselling began last week and was not interacting with anyone.

“She was keeping to herself for more than a week. She always wanted to become a doctor and we encouraged by her calling her Dr Anitha,” a close relative told this newspaper. Immediately after news spread about Anitha’s death, her father and relatives of the deceased girl resorted to a road roko for some time at Senthurai.

They demanded that the state and Central governments take “moral responsibility” for her death.  Activists blamed the Tamil Nadu and Central governments for their “dilly-dallying” and “constant U-turns” on students getting exemption from NEET.

The Tamil Nadu government had passed two legislations seeking exemption from Neet in February which were pending with the Centre.

Tags: neet, tamil nadu government, anitha suicide
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

MOST POPULAR

1

PV Sindhu produces digital film to pay tribute to Pullela Gopichand

2

Incredible story of million-to-one black and white twins

3

Children's books see an increase in sales as e-books cause 'screen fatigue'

4

SRK is not too pleased about Suhana leaving for school as he shares pic with her

5

Your breathing habit maybe why you’re not losing weight

more

Editors' Picks

The email message is a fake and ends up taking you to a website where the scamster makes you see ads and makes money by your visits.

New scam: Email from ‘Facebook’ claims ‘your messages will be deleted’

Google has been working on the same grounds for Google Street View.

Google, MIT introduce automatic photo retouching on phone

Shah Rukh Khan offered help to Gautam Gambhir in his endeavour to feed the poor. (Photo: BCCI)

Shah Rukh Khan offers help to Gautam Gambhir’s ‘no one should sleep hungry' initiative

According to a report by Motherboard, Amazon’s Echo can be hacked and turned into an always-on microphone that can be spying on your intimate moments.

Unpatchable Echo hack can spy you in your bedroom

Always backup your data in multiple places if you can afford it, since a hardware failure or wrong move on deleting files could put your life on the edge.

Windows Data Recovery Pro 7 review: Don’t worry, Stellar has it ‘re’covered!

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Ranbir Kapoor was at his entertaining best as he promoted his film 'Jagga Jasoos' on the reality show 'Sabse Bada Kalakar' on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sabse Bada Kalakar: Ranbir spreads his quirkiness with Raveena, Arshad, Boman

Arjun Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Athiya Shetty and other members of the team launched the trailer of their film 'Mubarakan' in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Mubarakan launch trailer of film with dance, laughter and more at grand event

Salman Khan and Sohail Khan had a gala time on the show 'Super Night with Tubelight', a special show for promotions of their film 'Tubelight, which they shot in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman joins Sunil Grover, Ali Asgar for a hilarious show to promote Tubelight

Salman Khan was seen at his groovy best along with his brother Sohail Khan on the reality show 'Nach Baliye' with Sonakshi Sinha and other judges at a studio in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Salman grooves with Sonakshi, Sohail as he promotes Tubelight

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham