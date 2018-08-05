The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 05, 2018 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

India, All India

KCR, PM Modi meet, discuss alliance after elections

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 4:26 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 4:26 am IST

KCR requested Modi that an IT investment region should be set up in Telangana.

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)
 Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao greets Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Telangana chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, apparently discussed the forthcoming general elections including the post-poll scenario.

While his Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) is not expected to enter a pre-poll alliance with the BJP, the party reportedly has kept its options open for the post-poll scenario.

The second option could fructify considering the fact that during the July 20 no-confidence motion, which was moved by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) against the NDA Government, the TRS had walked out of Lok Sabha just minutes before the voting for the motion was to begin.

Political observers noted that Mr Rao’s meeting with the Prime Minister — his first after the no-confidence motion — holds a lot of significance as the Lok Sabha polls are just months away.

Even as the meeting led to a lot of speculation within political circles, Mr Rao on his part kept the focus of the meeting on various issues related to the state.

The Telangana chief minister submitted a memorandum on various state-related issues to the Prime Minister, some of the important ones being a request to the law ministry through the PMO to establish a separate high court for Andhra Pradesh as currently, both the states have a common high court in Hyderabad.

Mr Rao also requested Mr Modi to instruct the defence ministry to expedite the proposal of transfer of defence lands to Telangana, to enable the state government to take up construction of the new secretariat building.

The chief minister also urged upon the Prime Minister to sanction an Indian Institute of Management (IIM) as well as an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT) in the state. He also sought setting up of 21 Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas in as many districts of the state. He requested Mr Modi that an IT investment region should be set up in Telangana.

Tags: chandrasekhar rao, narendra modi, 2019 general elections
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham