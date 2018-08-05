The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:48 AM IST

India, All India

Kamal Nath admits Congress lacks visibility in MP

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 6:22 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 6:22 am IST

Meanwhile, sources said AICC president Rahul Gandhi was most likely to visit MP to launch poll campaign for his party in the first week of September.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Singh at a joint meeting of AICC and state Congress representatives in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)
 Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly Ajay Singh at a joint meeting of AICC and state Congress representatives in Bhopal. (Photo: PTI)

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath on Saturday virtually admitted that the party was yet to be visible on the ground even though the Assembly polls in the state are barely four months away.

“Congress (leaders and workers) must come out (of their houses) and hit the ground. Unless they come to the ground, the party cannot win the elections,” he said while addressing the delegates of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) here.

Mr Nath, who has been facing charges of confining himself in the Congress headquarters here without bothering to tour the state to galvanise the party workers and woo the voters since he took charge of MP unit of Congress on May one this year, said his ongoing exercise of interacting with representatives of people of different castes would be over in three to four days.

“I will launch a state-wide campaign for the party after 3-4 days after completing the exercise of meeting representatives of people of different castes,” he told the gathering, party sources quoting him told this newspaper.

Mr Nath said it was imperative to meet representatives of people from all sections of society and not confine the interactions to only a few societies to win elections.

He also dropped hints that the party would ann-ounce candidates in arou-nd 130 out of 230 Assembly constituencies in MP by September 15 this year.

Meanwhile, sources said AICC president Rahul Gandhi was most likely to visit MP to launch poll campaign for his party in the first week of September.

He is scheduled to blow the poll bugle after paying a visit to Omkareswar temple in Neemad and stage road shows in a bus in 20 Assembly constituencies in the region in the first phase of his poll campaigning in the state.

His scheduled visit to MP would be finalised in the coming week, sources said.

Tags: kamal nath, assembly polls, rahul gandhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham