The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Sunday, Aug 05, 2018 | Last Update : 05:41 AM IST

India, All India

Congress to go soft on NRC, target BJP on Rafale

THE ASIAN AGE. | SREEPARNA CHAKRABARTY
Published : Aug 5, 2018, 4:33 am IST
Updated : Aug 5, 2018, 4:32 am IST

Congress leaders feel that the Modi government is using the NRC issue to polarise voters.

Congress leaders feel that the Modi government is using the NRC issue to polarise voters..
 Congress leaders feel that the Modi government is using the NRC issue to polarise voters..

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday decided to drop its shrill opposition to the controversial National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, and to instead focus on opposing the government on issues like unemployment and corruption, with a targeted campaign on the billion-dollar Rafale deal.

At a meeting of the Congress Working Committee, the highest decision making body of the party, in Delhi on Saturday, leaders concurred that they should toe the middle path on NRC as the process was initiated by the party itself and 80 per cent of the exercise was completed by the then Congress government in the state.

Sources said that the Congress’ senior leadership felt that the Modi government was using the NRC issue to polarise voters and it was important not to fall into their trap of creating binaries.

“The CWC noted with grave concern the deliberate and diabolic agenda of BJP to play politics, to use NRC as a divisive and emotional tool for misleading people. This is being done to deflect the nation’s attention from colossal failures and mega scams like Rafale, bank frauds and the betrayal of people by the Modi government on various promises,” Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Claiming ownership of Assam’s NRC exercise, he asserted that the Congress will stand with every Indian citizen who has been left out of the draft list.

“The NRC is a baby of the Congress party,” Mr Surjewala said, referring to the Assam Accord signed by former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1985, and added that the party remains committed to it.

“We deported 82,728 illegal immigrants between 2005-2013, whereas BJP only deported 1,822 in the last 4 years,” he said.

“We are aware that there are multiple anomalies in the final draft NRC list, leaving out 40 lakh persons comprising indigenous Assamese people, Hindu Bengalis, Nepalis, Gorkhas, tea tribes, religious minorities, Indian citizens from other states domiciled in Assam as also serving and retired defence personnel and those who are in other public or private sector services…  The Congress will ensure that no Indian citizens is deprived of his legitimate right. The Congress stands committed to help and assist every Indian Citizen in this endeavour,” he said.

The Congress’ appropriation of the NRC process comes after a sharp attack from BJP president Amit Shah in Rajya Sabha where he said that the Rajiv Gandhi government did not have the guts to implement the NRC.

All the important Congress leaders from Assam, including Sushmita Deb, Ripun Bora and Gaurav Gogoi, were invited to the CWC meeting and they were told to expose all acts of omission and commission being committed by the Modi government. Former Assam chief minister Tarun Gogoi gave a detailed presentation on the NRC issue at the meeting.

This was the second meeting of the freshly-constituted CWC under Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Many in the party said the quick succession in which the meetings were called showed that the body would be more important under Mr Gandhi than it was under his mother, Sonia Gandhi. Mrs Gandhi did not attend the over four-hour long meeting on Saturday.

Soon after the meeting, Mr Gandhi tweeted: “The CWC met today. As a team, we discussed the political situation in the country and the huge opportunity for the Congress to highlight issues of corruption and failure of the government to provide jobs to our youth. Thank you to all those who attended today’s meeting”.

At the meeting, former defence minister A.K. Antony gave an elaborate presentation on the Rafale issue.

Giving details on the discussions on Rafale, Mr Surjewala said the CWC discussed how the Prime Minister and the defence minister had refused to answer questions raised by Mr Gandhi, inside and outside Parliament, on the purchase price of Rafale fighter jets and continued to hide behind a non-existence “Secrecy Clause”.

“Stark truth is that while the Congress-UPA was purchasing Rafale jets for Rs 526 crore, the Modi government proceeded to buy the same jets for Rs 1,670 crore — that is a jump of over 300 per cent (purchase price of 36 jets being Euro 7.5 billion). This is a clear-cut case of an extra amount of Rs 41,205 crore being paid from the state exchequer, for which there is no justification,” he said.

The Congress has roped in all Opposition parties to support it on the Rafale issue and the floor leaders of all parties are likely to hold a press conference on Rafale soon.

According to Mr Surjewala, the CWC also expressed its shock and dismay over the complicity and connivance of the Modi government in the escape of Mehul Choksi in the Rs 23,484 crore PNB scam.

Tags: assam national register of citizens draft, rafale deal, amit shah
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

UK dog owner chases Belgian citizenship for pug to move around Europe after Brexit

2

Boy, 11, dubbed ‘Popeye’ after mystery condition gives him huge biceps

3

Story of Prabhas’ Baahubali, ‘before the beginning’ announced, Rajamouli opens up

4

Amitabh Bachchan 'filled with pride' as daughter Shweta starts fashion label

5

102 not out: Bengaluru man survives stroke; leaves hospital in 3 days

more

Editors' Picks

A still from 'Stree' and 'Agent Vinod'.

Stree song Milegi Milegi is a subtle reminder of Saif Ali Khan’s Pungi

Sonu Nigam

Happy birthday Sonu Nigam: The singer with an X-factor like no other

Jackie Shroff in 'Dhoom 3', Salman Khan's 'Bharat' look revealed.

After inspiring Aamir Khan in Dhoom 3, Jackie to return as father in Salman’s Bharat?

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone in a still from 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela: Ram-Leela'.

Ranveer Singh can’t stop kissing Deepika as she dresses up like Anushka Sharma

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s happy dance with Sadguru is all you need to complete your weekend

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Shah Rukh Khan and Rani Mukerji were the guests at the grand finale of the TV show ‘Dus Ka Dum’ at the shoot in Mumbai on Friday. (Photos: Instagram)

SRK, Salman, Rani's grand reunion after 18 years, but is that Big B with them?

While the team of ‘Mulk’ reached the last stage for their film, ‘Paltan’ cast kickstarted theirs in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Taapsee and Mulk team give it all for Mulk; Arjun, others show Paltan spirit

While Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif walking the ramp was a big thing in itself, there were many others present at the event on Wednesday. (Photos: Vi

Janhvi, Sara, others cheer for Salman-Katrina as they own the ramp for Manish

Aishwaya Rai Bachchan kicked off promotions of her upcoming film ‘Fanney Khan’ an and had eventful day on Tuesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya kicks off duties for Fanney Khan with a bang on eventful day

With their films nearing release, stars from film industry stepped out for promotions in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Mouni in their classy best, Anil-Rajkummar’s ‘Lakhan’ moment together

Celebrities stepped out for their Sunday football session in Mumbai and were snapped. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sakshi in attendance as Dhoni shows footy skills with Abhishek, Ishaan, others

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham