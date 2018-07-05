Twitter user arrested for rape threat to Cong's Priyanka Chaturvedi's daughter

Priyanka Chaturvedi thanked Mumbai and Delhi Police and even expressed her gratitude to Home Minister Rajnath Singh.

Mumbai: Police today arrested Twitter user, Girish Maheshwari for issuing rape threat to Congress spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi's minor daughter on social media. Girish, a resident of Mumbai, was arrested from Ahmedabad by a joint team of Mumbai and Delhi Police.

The arrest comes two days after the Union Home Ministry directed the Mumbai police to file a case against the person who issued rape threats to the Congress spokesperson's daughter. The ministry had also asked Twitter to prove details of the account user @GirishK1605.

Priyanka Chaturvedi thanked the Mumbai and Delhi Police teams and even expressed her gratitude to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his ministry for expediting the process.

On Sunday, Girish Maheshwari had tweeted a threat to Priyanka Chaturvedi. The tweet was brought down following an outrage.

The Delhi Police had also filed an FIR in the case after receiving a complaint from the Congress spokesperson.