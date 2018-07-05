Opposition parties call MSP hike another ‘jumla’

The party also alleged that the government is not serious in solving the issues that have been troubling farmers.

New Delhi: The Opposition parties on Wednesday hit out at the Modi government on the increase in MSP of kharif crops, calling it a betrayal with farmers.

Congress communications chief Randeep Singh Surjewala said, “The BJP had promised cost plus 50 per cent and look what has been given, this is nothing but another ‘jumla’ by the Modi government.”

Accor-ding to the Congress, the BJP in 2014 had promised the implementation of the Swaminathan Commiss-ion recommendations for a bigger hike in the MSP than announced by the government.

Meanwhile the Left parties have also come down heavily on the government. In a statement, the All India Kisan Sabha said that the government should stop hoodwinking farmers with an eye on the elections.

“Without any assured procurement any such announcement is only notional and will not accrue to the cultivating peasantry,” it said.

CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, “ We had written to the PM specifically on the Right to MSP more than a year ago. Such a law should be enacted right away.”

He also alleged that the government has deflated costs and is “now claiming to give 50% over costs which is a jumla”.

In the last couple of months the Congress has been alleging that the government is oblivious to the concerns of farmers. In poll-bound states of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan the Congress has demanded that farm loans be waived off immediately and the Swaminathan Committee recommendations implemented.