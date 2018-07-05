The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 08:41 PM IST

India, All India

Kathua rape accused who claimed to be juvenile to be tried as adult

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 7:56 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 7:55 pm IST

Medical tests have confirmed that the man was between 19 and 23 years in age.

The gruesome gangrape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua triggered outrage across the country. (Photo: File | PTI)
  The gruesome gangrape and murder of 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua triggered outrage across the country. (Photo: File | PTI)

New Delhi: The accused in the brutal gangrape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, who had claimed to be a juvenile, will be tried as an adult, lawyers said today. 

Medical tests have confirmed that the man was between 19 and 23 years in age. 

Read: Kathua rape case: Accused claiming to be juvenile above 20 yrs, claims medical report

Seven other men are accused in the Kathua rape case, which will be heard at a fast-track court in Punjab's Pathankot.

The court had ordered the medical test after the defense appealed that one of the accused be treated as a minor, citing his matriculation certificate. The investigation promptly sought an age determination test.  

The 8-year-old girl was kidnapped from her village, Rasana, in January and was drugged, starved and gangraped for a week before her head was smashed in with a stone. The gruesome crime triggered outrage across the country.

The police said the assault was an attempt to push out a nomadic Muslim community from Hindu majority areas of Jammu.

In May, the Supreme Court accepted the appeal of the victim’s family to shift the case to Pathankot from Srinagar after the matter triggered a backlash in Jammu. 

Protests were held even at the premises of the Jammu court, with lawyers barring entry to the police, who had gone to file a charge-sheet.

Rallies were held to show support for the accused, which even drew a couple of BJP ministers. They had to step down later.

Advocate representing the victim’s family, Deepika Rajawat, said she faced threats from members of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association, who wanted her to drop the case. 

Tags: kathua rape case, jammu and kashmir, pathankot court, jammu and kashmir high court bar association
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Microwaving boiled egg is one of the most dangerous things to do

2

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

3

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

4

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

5

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood stars stepped out for promotions of their upcoming films in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dhadak pair Ishaan-Janhvi are adorbale goofballs, Soorma duo also go all out

B-town celebs John Abraham, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, 'Dhadak' couple Ishaan Khatter-Janhvi Kapoor, Anurag Kashyap and others were recently spotted in the city. Checkout the exclusive pictures of these Bollywood stars right here. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Ishaan-Janhvi, Aishwarya-Aardhya, John and Urvashi clicked

The team of the recent film ‘Sanju’ celebrated the outstanding opening weekend collections together in Mumbai on Monday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Sanju takes record-breaking start at box office, Ranbir and team celebrate

The team of the upcoming film ‘Kedarnath’ held a wrap-up bash in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

It's a wrap: Sushant, Sara and Abhishek are all smiles as they party together

Nita and Mukesh Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for their elder son Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta at their Mumbai home on Saturday evening. The starry guest list included Bollywood's who's who from Shah Rukh-Gauri Khan and their son Aryan Khan, Aamir Khan and wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan with their daughter Aaradhya, Ranbir Kapoor, mother Neetu Kapoor, filmmaker Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol, Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani, Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit-Nene among many other top celebs. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Ranbir, Alia, Aishwarya and others lit up Akash Ambani’s engagement

Industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash ambani got engaged at their residence in Mumbai on Thursday and several Bollywood stars were in attendance. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Gauri, Peecee, Nick, Ranbir, Alia glam Akash, Shloka's engagement up

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham