The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Thursday, Jul 05, 2018 | Last Update : 07:05 PM IST

India, All India

Centre asks states, UTs to check mob lynching fueled by rumours on WhatsApp

PTI
Published : Jul 5, 2018, 5:15 pm IST
Updated : Jul 5, 2018, 5:14 pm IST

Home Ministry urged states, UTs to 'keep watch for early detection of rumours of child lifting and initiate measures to counter them'.

The Home Ministry has urged for early detection of rumours on social media. (Photo: Pixabay)
  The Home Ministry has urged for early detection of rumours on social media. (Photo: Pixabay)

New Delhi: The Centre on Thursday asked the states and Union territories (UTs) to check incidents of mob lynching fueled by rumours of child lifting on social media.

More than 20 people have been lynched over the last two months on suspicion of child lifting, the latest being the killing of five men in Maharashtra's Dhule district.

In an advisory, the Union Home Ministry has urged the states and UTs to "keep a watch for early detection of rumours of child lifting and initiate effective measures to counter them".

"The Centre has asked the states and UTs to take measures to prevent incidents of mob lynching fuelled by rumours of child lifting circulating on social media," a Home Ministry spokesperson said.

The states and UTs have been asked to direct district administrations to identify vulnerable areas and conduct community outreach programmes for creating awareness and building confidence.

They have also been directed to properly investigate the complaints of child abduction or kidnapping to instil confidence among the affected people. Two people were lynched in Tripura on June 28 and two in Assam last month on suspicion of child lifting.

In Chennai, two men employed with a construction company engaged in Metro Rail work were attacked last week when they tried to stop a boy from crossing a busy road and a bystander raised an alarm, suspecting them to be child-lifters. However, they were rescued by police.

On Tuesday, the government had directed WhatsApp to immediately take steps to prevent the spread of "irresponsible and explosive messages", saying the social media platform cannot evade its responsibility.

WhatsApp has also been asked to immediately contain the spread of such messages.

Responding to the directions, the the US-based social media platform told on Wednesday that fake news, misinformation, and hoaxes can be checked by the government, civil society and technology companies working together.

Outlining steps it has taken to curb abuse of its platform, WhatsApp -- in its response to a notice sent by India's IT Ministry -- said it has the ability to prevent spam but since it cannot see the content of private messages, blocking can be done only based on user reports.

However, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad had demanded greater accountability from social media platforms, saying finding technological fixes to identify mass-circulation of messages on a particular issue, in a particular area cannot be "rocket science".

Tags: whatsapp, home ministry, lynching, rumours of child lifting, social media
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Watch: AbRam recreates dad Shah Rukh's iconic DDLJ scene and it’s too adorable

2

Sex symbol? Women, men admit having crush on England manager Gareth Southgate

3

Mum shocked as six-year-old daughter takes sex toy to school for show and tell

4

Muslims donate land, money to build temple in Bihar

5

Pakistani reporter goes overboard to cover monsoon floods

more

Editors' Picks

Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Character artists are huge contributors to any film, says Raazi actor Ashwath Bhatt

Sanjay Dutt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sanjay Dutt starrer 'Shamshera' gets a release date

Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal on 'Sanju' poster.

Videos: ‘Sanju’ Ranbir missed Vicky Kaushal while partying, video called him soon

It all started between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at MET Gala 2016. (Photo: AP)

Nick Jonas loves this Hindi film starring Priyanka Chopra and we also totally do!

Priyanka Chopra with rumoured boyfriend Nick Jonas and mother Madhu Chopra outside a restauarant at Bandra Kurla Complex. (Photos: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spent the night together, were going to IIFA too?

more

ALSO FROMLife

The festival aims to change perceptions of the art form as an occupation associated with amateurs. (Photo: AP)

People flock to Israel's Rehovot for living statues festival

Massive men walk around the lawn turned into a wrestling ring to the tune of traditional music, their torsos slathered in olive oil, for an annual festival that blends the traditions of ancient Greece and more modern times. (Photo: AP)

Traditional oil wrestling competition held in Greek village of Sochos

The annual 3-day festival features the cultural traditions of 14 ethnic tribes in Marsabit county to promote tourism and build better relationship between tribes. (Photo: AFP)

Kenya: Marsabit holds annual culture festival

Farmers participate in the race in the belief that participation before ploughing their fields will bring good rain and a better harvest. (Photo: AFP)

Bengal: Farmers take part in a bull race during monsoon festival

Cholita is the style of clothing worn by many of the country's indigenous women. (Photos: AP)

Women parade on catwalk during Miss Cholita beauty pageant

Across the Andes, from the tip of Argentina as far north as Colombia, indigenous communities along the path of what was once the Incan Empire are gathering for the southern hemisphere's winter solstice to honor the ancient sun god Inti. (Photos: AP)

People across Peru celebrate festival of Inti, the sun god

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham