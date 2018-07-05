Bullet train like 'magic train' which may not materialise: Rahul Gandhi

The farmers of the country have been finished by the Prime Minister, says Rahul Gandhi.

Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi, on Tuesday mounted a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said that his bullet train was actually a “magic train” because it would never see the light of the day. “If at all it is ever made, it is going to be in Congress regime,” Mr Gandhi said.

Mr Gandhi said, “Our Prime Minister sat on a swing with the Chinese President in Gujarat where the bullet ttrain project was announced. But that bullet train is actually a magic train which might never be seen in reality. Mr Modi obliged China, but on the other hand Chinese forces intruded Doklam. Mr Modi remained silent on the issue of Doklam and did not utter a word against China.” Mr Gandhi, who is on a two-day visit to Amethi, his parliamentary constituency, said that India was facing three main challenges — unemployment, inflation and the suffering farmers.

“If unemployment ends, inflation will be reduced. India is the third most powerful emerging power after USA and China and we want India to shine on the international front,” he said, adding that the central government was ignoring the interests of farmers and focusing on interest of industrialists.

“What are the Prime Minister, the RSS and BJP doing today? The Prime Minister has given most of the country’s money five or ten industrialists, while small entrepreneurs are being ignored. Last year PM Modi waived off zero rupees of our farmers but he waived off `2 lakh crore of 15 people. The money collected after GST and demonetisation was given away to Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya. The farmers of the country have been finished by the Prime Minister,” the Congress president said.

The Congress president also said that if a RSS person sees a Hindu, he also notices his caste, but the Congress party talks only about connecting everyone, irrespective of caste and religion.

Mr Gandhi visited the family of the deceased farmer Abdul Sattar in Jais. Sattar had died allegedly after waiting for two days to sell his produce at a local government procurement centre.