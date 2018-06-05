No contention between Congress-JD(S) over cabinet expansion: Kumaraswamy

The committee will be headed by Congress leader and former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, while JD(S)'s Danish Ali will work as its convenor.

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Monday said that there is no dissension between Congress and Janata Dal (Secular) MLAs over cabinet expansion.

"Today we had a meeting with our MLAs. They were advised about future politics to develop our party and give good governance. There is no difference between our MLAs. They have given total freedom to party's president to select the future cabinet. Two to three vacancies will be there," Kumaraswamy told ANI.

As per the allocation, the Congress got the charge of 22 ministries, including the Home, Irrigation, Health, Agriculture and Women Child Welfare Ministries. While 12 ministries, including Finance and Excise, Public Works Department, Education, Tourism and Transport Ministries was allocated to the JD(S).

The two parties also agreed upon forming coalition coordination and monitoring committee that will look over the functioning of the alliance in the state.

The committee will be headed by Congress leader and former Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, while JD(S)'s Danish Ali will work as its convenor.

Earlier, Kumaraswamy had stressed that leaders from both the parties had agreed on everything through mutual understanding.