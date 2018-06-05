The Asian Age | News

India

Kamal Haasan meets Karnataka CM over Cauvery issue

Speaking to reporters along with Mr Haasan, the CM said problems should be solved amicably without giving scope for differences.

Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy meets MGM chief Kamal Hassan at his official residence in Bengaluru. (Photo: PTI)
Bengaluru: Chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Monday said he was in favour of finding an amicable solution to the Cauvery water sharing dispute with Tamil Nadu after film star-turned politician Kamal Haasan met him.

Speaking to reporters along with Mr Haasan, the CM  said problems should be solved amicably without giving scope for differences. Mr Haasan on his part requested Karnataka to release some water from its reservoirs for the Kuruvai crop. He said the Karnataka CM had responded positively and he was hopeful of solution.

“I have just come here as a messenger and I am ready to work in any capacity. I have spoken to farmers in Tamil Nadu too. I don’t mind being a mediator or even a doormat. It is the issue concerning farmers of both states,” he said. Answering a question, Mr Kamal Haasan said that these issues were being dealt with by the courts and the Centre.

"This is something which can be resolved through talks and on humanitarian grounds. We will continue to hold talks," he said.

 When asked about the water availability at Mettur, Mr Haasan said that the quantum of water available in Mettur and the quantum TN needs to save the Kuruvai crop would be discussed with farmers in Tamil Nadu. Asked if he had come to negotiate on theRajanikanth starrer Kaala, Mr Haasan said that issue did not come up for discussion, adding that it was a row between the movie producers and the film chamber.

