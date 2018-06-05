The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Tuesday, Jun 05, 2018 | Last Update : 03:17 PM IST

India, All India

Any unprovoked attack won’t go without Army responding, says Defence min

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Jun 5, 2018, 2:10 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2018, 2:12 pm IST

The Union Defence Minister said, 'It's our business to guard the border and we won't stop if we're provoked.'

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference about the achievements of Ministry of Defence in last four years in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)
 Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference about the achievements of Ministry of Defence in last four years in New Delhi. (Photo: Twitter/ANI)

New Delhi: In a clear message to Pakistan, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said that terror and talks cannot go hand in hand.

Addressing a press conference, the defence minister further said that though the Army respects the Ramzan ceasefire, any unprovoked attack would not go without it responding.

“When it is an unprovoked attack the Army was given the right to retaliate. We honour the ceasefire but of course, a margin was given to us when there is an unprovoked attack,” Sitharaman said.

The minister added, “Ministry of Defence's role isn't to asses whether it was successful or not. It's our business to guard the border and we won't stop if we're provoked. We shall be alert that no unprovoked attack goes without us responding. It's our duty to keep India safe.”

Nirmala Sitharaman also denied any shortage of ammunition or funds for the Defence forces. She also termed the allegations of scam in the Rafael deal as “baseless”.

“The Armed Forces faced funds shortage under the UPA government. However, there are no shortages of funds now," the minister said.

The Union Defence Minister added, “There is no shortage of Defence ammunition today. Allegations of scam in the Rafael deal are baseless.”

Clarifying the ministry’s order regarding the opening of roads in cantonments, Sitharaman said, "The MOD order is for cantonments where civilians and Armed Forces live together. It doesn't apply to military stations.”

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addressed a press conference about the achievements of Ministry of Defence in last four years in New Delhi. She also launched an interactive e-book about the ministry’s achievements.

Tags: nirmala sitharaman, ramzan ceasefire, ceasefire violations, terrorism
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

'Utterly disgusting': Priyanka Chopra’s Quantico slammed for latest episode

2

Tunisia goalie 'fakes' injury during match so teammates can break Ramzan fast

3

Man from future who passed lie detector test says he has alien friends

4

Rajinikanth talks fondly about journey of becoming actor from bus conductor: Huma

5

Huawei Watch 2 (2018) with eSIM support launched in China

more

Editors' Picks

Ananya Pandey

After Kalank mishap, Ananya escapes major accident on KJo’s SOTY 2 sets

A still from 'Sanju' song 'Badhiya'.

Sanju song Badhiya: Did you notice Padmaavat actor Jim Sarbh in the song?

Sonakshi Sinha

Happy Birthday Sonakshi Sinha: A risk-taker with potential

Salman Khan with Zaheer Iqbal. (Photo: Twitter)

Salman Khan turns godfather again, launches Zaheer Iqbal; know more

Katrina Kaif at the IPL closing ceremony 2018. (Photo: Instagram)

Watch: Kamli Katrina does Swag Se Swagat with her dance at IPL closing ceremony

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2018 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham