The Asian Age | News

↑ Grab this Headline Animator

Monday, Jun 05, 2017 | Last Update : 04:08 PM IST

India, All India

Indian Army DGMO discusses LoC situation with Pak counterpart

PTI
Published : Jun 5, 2017, 2:56 pm IST
Updated : Jun 5, 2017, 2:56 pm IST

Lt General AK Bhatt conveyed his commitment of ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on Pak Army's intentions and actions.

Director General of Military Operations AK Bhatt. (Photo: File/PTI)
 Director General of Military Operations AK Bhatt. (Photo: File/PTI)

New Delhi: Indian Army Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) Lieutenant General AK Bhatt on Monday met his Pakistani counterpart to discuss the current situation along the Line of Control (LoC) and highlighted needless escalations by the the Pakistan Army.

Lt General AK Bhatt conveyed his commitment of ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on Pakistani Army's intentions and actions.

"If Pakistani Army continues to abet infiltrations and cause trans-LC firings, the Indian Army will take appropriate retaliatory," General Bhatt said.

Also, needless escalations by the Pakistani Army were highlighted.

On the issues raised by Pakistan Army DGMO regarding civilian killings, the Indian Army DGMO conveyed that the Indian Army is a professional and would not harm civilians in any manner.

Tags: ak bhatt, line of control, kashmir unrest, pakistan army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

MOST POPULAR

1

Google will reward hackers $200,000 for finding bug in Android

2

Watch: Tiger dances and kicks villains around like a dream in Munna Michael trailer

3

WhatsApp to stop working on a few smartphones post June 30

4

Shah Rukh Khan loses his cool on a show anchor in Dubai

5

Gujarat cricket team awarded with cow instead of trophy

more

Editors' Picks

The hack was performed using an infrared photo of the eye with a simple contact lens over it.

Hackers break Samsung Galaxy S8’s strong iris scanning security with great ease

Rohit Sharma recently captained Mumbai Indians to a record third Indian Premier League title. (Photo: AFP)

Rohit Sharma to be Virat Kohli’s Team India deputy in ICC Champions Trophy?

Mandeep Singh broke the Japanese hearts, scoring a late hat-trick. (Photo: Hockey India/ Twitter)

Azlan Shah Cup 2017: India ride Mandeep Singh hat-trick to defeat Japan

Pandya brothers' entire family (including mother Nalini ben) was at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday night where Mumbai Indians defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in a last-over thriller. (Photo: BCCI)

Hardik and Krunal Pandya buy new home in Mumbai

Sunrisers’ Yuvraj Singh celebrates his half-century against the RCB. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 10: Yuvraj Singh gives RCB sunstroke

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars and cricketers dazzled at the premiere of the docu-drama on legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar's life, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' that was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sachin Tendulkar hosts a star-studded premiere of his upcoming biopic

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, one of the few Indian names synonymous with the Cannes film festival, will be walking the red carpet on Friday. Here we take you through her attire journey over the past 15 years.

Aishwarya to walk the red carpet at Cannes today; can she better these looks from the past?

Deepika Padukone made a stunning debut at the Cannes film festival in France on Wednesday and here we capture her best moments from Mumbai to Cannes in pictures.

Deepika Padukone is turning heads and having a ball at Cannes

Arjun Kapoor and Mohit Suri were spotted at the screening of their film 'Half Girlfriend' while Irrfan Khan and the team of 'Hindi Medium' also held a screening in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Screening time! Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium teams watch their films

Akshay Kumar made an appearance for Maharashtra Government's 'Transform Maharashtra' event while Gauri Khan designed and inaugurated an art sculpture in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay supports Government initiative, Gauri designs sculpture on Maharashtra Day

After Salman Khan had launched the autobiography of Asha Parekh. 'The Hit Girl', in Munbai few days back, Aamir Khan also unveiled the book along with Shatrughan Sinha in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Salman, now Aamir launches Asha Parekh's autobiography

Copyright © 2016 - 2017 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham