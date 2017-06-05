The Asian Age | News



Army given free hand to deal with Pak misadventure: Rajnath

His statement comes a day after 2 soldiers were killed in an attack on an Army convoy by militants on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Home Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): The Indian Army has been given a free hand to deal with any attempt by Pakistani troops to disturb peace in the country, Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said.

Addressing Tridev Sammelan, a conclave of booth-level office-bearers of the assembly constituencies within the Hamirpur Lok sabha seat, he warned the neighbouring country against any misadventure.

"Indian forces will not count bullets while replying to any provocation by Pakistan," he said.

His statement comes a day after two Indian soldiers were killed in an ambush attack on an Army convoy by militants on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

"Pakistan has been making repeated efforts to disturb the peace and tranquility in J&K...our forces will give appropriate reply to such provocations," he added.

Stating that militancy has come down in all parts of the country, he said the government is committed to eliminate terrorism and "our forces are on alert round the clock and sacrificing their lives in fighting terrorists".

He called upon BJP workers to oust the Congress government in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls. Singh said he was confident his party would win the elections and form the next government.

The state goes to poll later this year.

Accusing the Virbhadra Singh government of not utilizing the funds given by the NDA government, Singh said rampant corruption too was hampering development in the state.

He said, the Centre would do its best to help Himachal Pradesh in accelerating its developmental activities.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda, former state chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal, state BJP chief Sat Pal Satti, and state party in-charge Mangal Pandey attended the conclave.

Nadda said, under the present Congress dispensation, the state has witnessed one of the "darkest periods" since Independence.

He accused the CM of indulging in corruption and spending most of his time in securing bails and facing court cases rather than working for the welfare of the masses.

Dhumal demanded quota for Himachalis in recruitments in paramilitary forces and asserted that their contribution in guarding the borders has been immense.

Satti pitched for making Rajnath Singh the party's star campaigner for the upcoming state elections.

