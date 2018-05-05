The Asian Age | News

Saturday, May 05, 2018

India, All India

Distinctly coloured women coaches to be located in centre of trains now

PTI
Published : May 5, 2018, 6:19 pm IST
Updated : May 5, 2018, 6:44 pm IST

The changes will be brought about as part of the national transporter's plan to mark 2018 as the year for security of women.

The coaches will also have CCTV cameras as an additional security measure. (Photo: File)
 The coaches will also have CCTV cameras as an additional security measure. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Coaches reserved for women will now be placed in the centre of trains instead of its rear end and will be painted in a different colour to make them easily identifiable, sources in the ministry say.

This will be done in suburban as well as long-distance trains, they say, as part of the national transporter's plan to mark 2018 as the year for the security of women.

The coaches will also have CCTV cameras as an additional security measure. The ministry is also considering covering their windows with wire meshes to prevent men from boarding the reserved compartment.

A committee formed to monitor the implementation of plans for safety and security of women travelling on trains, comprising Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani, member (traffic) Mohd. Jamshed and other senior officials, has already taken a policy decision regarding the issue, sources said on Friday.

Opinions have been sought from railway zones to finalize the details.

While it is not clear what colour the coaches will be painted in, the sources said the railways is considering the universal colour associated with women, pink.

"The ladies' coach comes right at the end. There are times when the coach is completely in the dark and women passengers are afraid to board it. It was a security issue," said a source.

It has also been decided that these coaches will have a mixed crew - be it ticket checkers or RPF personnel - they will have women on their squads, sources said.

The committee has also said that in next three years, the number of stations managed by women should be increased from the three to 100. General Managers have been instructed to earmark 10 stations from every zone for this purpose, the sources said.

The committee has also decided to build infrastructure facilities at railway stations and trains which will include separate toilets and changing rooms for women.

Tags: indian railways, womens security
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

